YARDSTICK INSIGHTS LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE BUSINESS & MARKET INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM
Enables Users To Transform Publicly Available Information Into Actionable Reports Powered By AI
NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardstick Insights, Inc. ("Yardstick"), today launched an innovative new data and insights platform developed to empower businesses to better understand and act upon information impacting performance. Yardstick distills massive amounts of publicly available information into straightforward, actionable reports and dashboards powered by AI, which cut through business/marketplace noise and anticipate market shifts, providing a cost-effective, data-backed solution.
"In today's fast-moving and ever-evolving business landscape, understanding and acting upon data is no longer optional-it's essential," said David Harrison, President. "Yardstick offers actionable insights that help users not only keep up but stay ahead. With our platform, users can identify emerging trends, measure competitive positioning, track campaign impact, assess return-on-investment, and engage audiences with greater relevance and resonance."
The Yardstick Platform aggregates and analyzes, in real time, market presence and market impact, consumer engagement, business shifts, and competitor impact across digital, social and traditional media channels. Key features include:
-
Predictive Analytics & Actionable Recommendations
Audience Insights & Behavioral Data
Competitor & Market Benchmarking
AI-Powered Sentiment & Trend Analysis
Unlike conventional analytics tools, Yardstick bridges the gap between data and strategy, providing the intelligence and insights needed to create more impactful campaigns, strengthen audience connections, and seize market opportunities in real-time. Yardstick's insights allow users to objectively assess and optimize their marketing investment and ensure marketing initiatives resonate with the right audience at the right time.
About Yardstick
Yardstick is an AI-powered data and insights platform that empowers businesses to cut through the clutter and monitor industry conversations, track competitors, and engage audiences with data-driven precision. Designed to deliver real-time intelligence and predictive analytics, Yardstick empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, optimize campaigns, and drive measurable growth.
For more information, please visit their website at .
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.
