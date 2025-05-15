Sumanth Channabasappa Brings Industry-Defining Technology Expertise To Vetty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneurial Strategist Joins Growing Team at Hiring Acceleration Platform

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty , the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, announced that Sumanth Channabasappa has joined the company effective May 5, 2025.

An entrepreneur, growth strategist, product and technology leader and venture capitalist, Channabasappa brings deep expertise in emerging technologies, including real-time communications, cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI and frontier platforms to Vetty. With over 50 patents and international publications to his credit, Channabasappa is known for driving innovation and reshaping global markets through his work.

As a venture investor, Channabasappa evaluated over 800 scale-ups annually to identify breakthrough technologies and high-impact opportunities for seed to Series A/B investments. In addition, he has advised numerous growth-stage companies and mentored hundreds of startups and entrepreneurs across North America, Europe and Asia, helping boards and CEOs navigate disruption, leverage frontier technologies and effectively scale businesses while building an enduring competitive advantage.

“Sumanth's background speaks for itself. Between his work on the product side and his understanding of market needs, he is able to take technologies and turn them into industry-leading solutions with global reach,” said Vetty CEO Jason Putnam.“Along with his expertise, Sumanth brings energy, inspiration and innovation to the Vetty team as we continue to charge forward.”

Channabasappa commented,“Having spent much of my career building technologies at national and global scales, I know an interesting opportunity when I see one, and that's Vetty. There's real excitement here – smart people, bold ideas and the ambition to keep growing. It's a great time to join this exceptional team and draw on my own experience as Vetty scales.”

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform where companies can expeditiously complete their screening, credentialing, hiring and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at .



