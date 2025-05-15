Rubicon Organics Announces Appointment Of Glen Ibbott As Interim CFO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“” or the“”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products, today announced the appointment of Glen Ibbott, a cannabis industry veteran and former Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB, Nasdaq: ACB) as its Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Janis Risbin, current CFO, will be stepping away from her full-time role effective today. She will remain in an advisory role over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to Mr. Ibbott.

“Glen's leadership at Aurora Cannabis helped to build one of the largest cannabis companies in Canada. His expertise comes at an important time for Rubicon Organics as we scale new capacity and explore new markets for our industry leading premium cannabis brands. His strategic insight and financial leadership will be instrumental as we navigate our next phase of growth and innovation,” said Margaret Brodie, CEO.

Ms. Brodie continued, "On behalf of our Board of Directors, and the entire Rubicon Organics team, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and appreciation to Janis. Since 2019, Janis has dedicated immeasurable time and energy to Rubicon; and we have been fortunate to have her expertise over the years as we navigated this emerging industry. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours."

Mr. Ibbott commented,“It's an exciting time to join Rubicon Organics. The leading premium cannabis products with more demand than supply, new capacity coming on this year, and certifications in place for international expansion. I believe Rubicon has been a hidden gem in the financial markets that is now ready to shine with the best of the industry.”

Glen Ibbott is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in publicly-traded life sciences and cannabis companies. He is best known in the industry for his tenure as CFO at Aurora Cannabis from 2017 to 2024, where he played a pivotal role in the company's rapid growth, international expansion, and delivery of recurring EBITDA and cash flow. Prior to Aurora, Mr. Ibbott held senior finance roles at several prominent healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, including QLT Inc., where he was instrumental in its $500 million merger with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals. He began his career at KPMG and holds dual CPA designations in Canada and the U.S., as well as MBAs from Cornell University and Queen's University. His strategic acumen and deep industry knowledge make him a valuable asset in guiding companies through complex financial landscapes.

We will be initiating a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CFO. This process will include both internal and external candidates and will be guided by our commitment to finding a leader with deep financial expertise, a strong understanding of the cannabis industry, and a vision aligned with our long-term strategic goals.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS

Rubicon Organics Inc. is a global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply CoTM, and its cannabis wellness brand WildflowerTM in addition to the Company's mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Rubicon Organics Inc.

Margaret Brodie, CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ...

505-744 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1A5

