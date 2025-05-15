Technologyrecyclers Shatters Recycling Records With Unprecedented Earth Day 2025 Turnout

Earth Day 2025

- Stefano GrecoHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TechnologyRecyclers, a leader in sustainable e-waste solutions, celebrates a historic milestone during its Earth Day 2025 recycling events. With record-breaking participation across all 10 locations, the company achieved its highest turnout since its founding in 1999, thanks to overwhelming community support.A Landmark Achievement for SustainabilityThis year's events diverted tons of e-waste from landfills, ensuring outdated computers, smartphones, and electronics were responsibly recycled. The surge in participation underscores growing public commitment to environmental stewardship - and TechnologyRecyclers's pivotal role in making recycling accessible and impactful.“We're overwhelmed by the community's response,” said Stefano Greco, Public Relations at TechnologyRecyclers.“Every device recycled is a step toward a cleaner planet. Earth Day 2025 proved that together, we can turn e-waste into a force for good.”Why This Matters- E-waste is the world's fastest-growing waste stream (UN Global E-waste Monitor).- TechnologyRecyclers's events provide free, convenient solutions to combat this crisis.- Recycled materials are repurposed or safely processed, reducing toxic landfill leakage.Join the MovementTechnologyRecyclers invites businesses, schools, and individuals to participate year-round:- Schedule a pickup for bulk electronics.- Drop off items at designated centers.- Attend upcoming events (details online).Learn more at:Media Contact:Stefano Marcello GrecoPublic RelationsTechnologyRecyclers832-380-4887...

