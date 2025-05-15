Bytebridge Launches Industry's First Foundational Liquid Cooling Certification (FLCC) Program

ByteBridge launches FLCC program

ByteBridge launches the first FLCC program to equip professionals with essential knowledge in AI data center liquid cooling technologies.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global AI data center innovator ByteBridge has officially launched the industry's first Foundational Liquid Cooling Certification (FLCC ) program, setting a new standard for education in data center innovation and thermal management.

As the first of its kind, the FLCC program provides foundational knowledge for professionals seeking to lead the next wave of AI and HPC-driven infrastructure transformation.



With the rapid acceleration of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and data-intensive applications, traditional air-cooling methods are reaching their operational limits. Liquid cooling is no longer optional. It is becoming essential for modern, sustainable data centers.

Recognizing a critical gap in industry education, ByteBridge developed the FLCC program to equip professionals with the necessary understanding of liquid cooling technologies, system architectures, deployment strategies, and maintenance considerations. This certification helps participants navigate the opportunities and challenges of adopting liquid cooling as the next standard of data center design.



The vendor-neutral FLCC program covers key topics including types of liquid cooling, Direct-to-Chip, immersion, and hybrid cooling options, rear door heat exchangers, selection criteria, and future trends. Participants will also benefit from a virtual walkthrough of real-world data center cooling systems.



"ByteBridge's Foundational Liquid Cooling Certification establishes the essential knowledge base every stakeholder needs to engage in modern data center cooling," says Dr. Curtis Breville, Global Head of Liquid Cooling – AI Data Centers at ByteBridge.“As AI and HPC workloads reshape the industry, understanding liquid cooling isn't just a technical advantage - it's a critical foundation for innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth. This program empowers participants with the tools to lead their organizations into the next era of data center excellence."

The ByteBridge Foundational Liquid Cooling Certification is now open for enrollment, with individual and group rates available.

As the global demand for AI infrastructure intensifies, ByteBridge remains committed to equipping the industry with the knowledge and tools needed to embrace next-generation technologies - bridging visions and shaping futures.

