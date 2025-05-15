Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MINISH Veneers Expands Global Footprint With Successful Dental Seminar In Los Angeles


2025-05-15 06:31:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following its inaugural overseas seminar in Tokyo earlier this year, MINISH Veneers brought its advanced veneer solution and minimally invasive restorative philosophy to a U.S. audience. The six-hour event, held at The West Hollywood EDITION , welcomed more than 80 local dentists from across the U.S..

The program introduced MINISH veneers' proprietary restorative system, presented real-world clinical cases, and outlined the company's plans to build a provider network in the U.S. Speakers also shared insights into practice models from established MINISH veneers providers in Asia and the company's broader North American strategy.

"To present our solution in one of the world's most advanced dental markets is an incredible milestone," said a MINISH spokesperson. "With our first U.S. provider clinic already operating in Los Angeles, we're now focused on expanding our footprint across North America."

MINISH Veneers currently operates 75 provider clinics worldwide , including 43 in Korea, 29 in Japan, and one clinic each in the U.S., Canada, and Vietnam. Out of the respondents, more than 81% of dentists present at the seminar expressed interest in joining the MINISH veneers provider network.

About MINISH Technology

MINISH Technology Co., Ltd. is a Seoul-based healthtech company offering cutting-edge solutions in restorative and aesthetic dentistry. Its signature MINISH system restores damaged teeth with precision-fabricated restorations that preserve natural tooth structure.

In addition to its clinical platform, MINISH operates the MINISH Veneers Course for dentist education, manages the MINISH Provider network, and invests in R&D across dental materials, equipment, and digital oral health technologies.

