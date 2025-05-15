Career Coaches Are The New Frontline Workers--PARWCC Launches Urgent Support Series As Burnout Collides With Layoffs
Facing a job market slowdown and growing emotional toll, PARWCC arms résumé writers and career coaches with back-to-back Master Series to protect both their clients and themselves.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Layoffs are back. Tech, finance, and healthcare sectors are shedding jobs at scale among government and other private sector employers, and hiring freezes are slowing the recovery. For job seekers, that means longer searches, fewer callbacks, and rising anxiety. But behind every disheartened job seeker is another person under pressure: their career coach .
Career coaches are managing more than job search strategies. They're navigating grief, fear, burnout, and prolonged unemployment with every client. They are guiding people through some of the most emotionally charged moments of their lives. But who's supporting them?
The Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches (PARWCC) is answering that question with urgency. This month, the association launches a new back-to-back Master Series focused on two critical skill sets: (1) how to keep job seekers emotionally engaged in long, uncertain searches , and (2) how to protect the mental health of the coaches doing that work every day .
"These professionals are being asked to do the impossible. Help people land jobs that no longer exist. Uplift clients who feel like failures. Do it again tomorrow," said Margaret Phares , Executive Director of PARWCC. "Without the right training and support, they burn out. And that hurts everyone."
The new Master Series addresses the emotional core of career services, not just the tactical mechanics. The first course, Emotional Intelligence for Career Coaches , teaches science-backed techniques for moving clients from fear to action. It equips coaches with tools like deep listening, emotional clearing, and strategic reframing of skills that are increasingly more important than résumé formatting.
The second course, Balanced Harmony: Where Mental Health Meets Career Mastery , is a blueprint for coach resilience. It covers how to manage emotional fatigue, maintain boundaries, and recognize when a client needs more than career advice. Both programs are facilitated by expert instructors with real-world experience navigating this intersection of work and wellness.
"Motivational coaching is no longer an edge. It's essential," said Felicia A. Shanklin, M.Ed., CPRW , a certified Mental Health First Aid trainer and lead facilitator of the Balanced Harmony course. "And if we don't help coaches take care of their own mental health, we're going to lose the very people helping others move forward."
These programs don't just benefit providers. They give job seekers better outcomes. Coaches who are emotionally equipped are more present, more strategic, and more capable of helping clients stay focused during long and discouraging transitions. With unemployment spells already stretching past 23 weeks, that support is make-or-break in an economy that is a moving target.
Program Details
Emotional Intelligence for Career Coaches
Live Sessions: May 21 & May 28 at 11:00am ET
Instructor: Ari M. Weinstein, professional coach and branding expert
What You'll Learn:
-
Emotional regulation techniques for stuck or fearful clients
How to reframe negative client narratives into forward momentum
Creating safer coaching spaces using active listening and clearing tools
CEUs: 3 | Cost: $249 (members), $299 (non-members)
Balanced Harmony: Where Mental Health Meets Career Mastery Live Sessions: June 18 & June 25 at 12:00pm ET
Instructor: Felicia A. Shanklin, M.Ed., CPRW
What You'll Learn:
-
Burnout prevention for high-empathy professionals
Emotional check-ins and validation methods for client sessions
Referral strategies when mental health support is needed
CEUs: 3 | Cost: $249 (members), $299 (non-members)
For more information on PARWCC programs, membership, or the Master Series, visit .
About PARWCC
The Professional Association of Résumé Writers & Career Coaches (PARWCC) has been the gold standard in career services since 1990. The organization provides certifications, continuing education, and an active peer community for résumé writers and career coaches worldwide. With nearly 3,000 members, PARWCC is the industry's trusted resource for professionals who help others navigate work and life with confidence.
