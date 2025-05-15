Aura Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (“Aura”) (Nasdaq: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock and, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying common stock warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by Aura. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is also acting as a bookrunning manager in the offering. Citizens Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (333-278253) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 27, 2024 and declared effective by the SEC on April 5, 2024. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained by contacting: Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at ...; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Aura's lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for primary choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA. Aura's mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concerning the timing, size, structure and completion of the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms or at all may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Aura's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in Aura's stock price, changes in market conditions, the final terms of the public offering and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement and registration statement referenced above, Aura's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 24, 2025 with the SEC and subsequent filings with the SEC including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that Aura will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Aura undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:





Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

Source: Aura Biosciences, Inc.