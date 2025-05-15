Capillary Technologies Acquires Kognitiv, Strengthening Global Leadership In Loyalty Management

Strategic acquisition aims to expand Capillary's enterprise client portfolio and enhance its position in the US, ANZ, and Asian markets

- Aneesh ReddyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capillary Technologies, an AI-powered loyalty management company, today announced the acquisition of Kognitiv, experts in offering intelligent, omnichannel loyalty solutions. This strategic acquisition marks Capillary's fourth investment in the loyalty space since 2021, significantly expanding its global footprint and strengthening its position in the North American market.The acquisition aligns with Capillary's strategy of expansion through mergers and acquisitions. By integrating Kognitiv's innovative solutions, Capillary will enhance its ability to deliver data-driven personalization across the customer lifecycle, enabling marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement for global brands to win customer loyalty.Kognitiv's client roster includes more than 30 enterprise brands such as Petsmart, Hallmark, Yuu Rewards, Kirkland's, Curaleaf, Sharjah Co-op and Leading Hotels of the World, and this acquisition further solidifies Capillary's presence in the US, ANZ, SEA and UAE markets. This adds to Capillary Technologies' 100+ brands across geographies including more than 15 Fortune 500 customers, and the development strengthens its global leadership position recognized in the Forrester Wave Loyalty Solutions Report."This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in Capillary's journey to change how brands build meaningful customer relationships," said Aneesh Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies. "Kognitiv's expertise in omnichannel loyalty solutions and their presence in North America complements our global expansion strategy. Together, we aim to deliver innovative and effective loyalty solutions that create genuine value for both brands and their customers."Jim Sturm, President of North America at Capillary Technologies, added, "We've been strategically expanding our loyalty capabilities through targeted acquisitions since 2021. With Persuade, Brierley+Partners, and Tenerity's Digital Connect Assets (now Rewards+) already under our umbrella, the addition of Kognitiv enhances our technological capabilities and expands our global reach."Tim Sullivan, CEO of Kognitiv, expressed enthusiasm about the merger: "Joining forces with Capillary Technologies marks an exciting new chapter for Kognitiv. Our shared vision of inspiring lifetime loyalty through deeper customer relationships makes this a natural fit. Capillary's technological expertise and global presence, combined with our specialized loyalty solutions and established client relationships, will look to create new opportunities for innovation in the loyalty space."The acquisition builds upon Kognitiv's history in loyalty solutions, including its 2020 merger with Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business. Kognitiv currently serves clients in over 20 countries, and its team brings experience in creating and managing successful loyalty programs.Following the acquisition, Capillary Technologies will continue to advance its AI-powered loyalty software , with a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and measurable business outcomes for brands worldwide.-------About Capillary TechnologiesCapillary Technologies is an enterprise-grade SaaS technology provider offering AI-enabled loyalty management solutions for customer engagement and experiential loyalty. Founded in 2012, Capillary delivers AI-based cloud-native SaaS programs and solutions that help brands across industries digitally transform and improve consumer engagement. The company serves over 100 enterprise brands across 30 countries and is acknowledged by Gartner and Forrester as a seasoned loyalty expert. With a workforce of over 150 professionals in the USA (800+ globally), Capillary is dedicated to delivering value to clients and accelerating innovation in the field of loyalty.About KognitivKognitiv inspires lifetime loyalty by helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers. Their intelligent, omnichannel SaaS platform delivers data-driven personalization across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement. In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business merged to become a global loyalty solutions leader. With employees in many countries and decades of loyalty solutions experience, Kognitiv has the history, technology, and expertise to help marketing professionals stay ahead of the customer expectation curve.

