New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering

Amid rising volatility across global financial markets - from gold reaching historic highs of $3,500 per ounce (up 31% since January, according to IG) to tech stocks swinging in response to geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic signals - interest in dynamic and narrative-driven trading instruments is surging. Analysts attribute the gold rally to a mix of central bank accumulation (with China importing over 700 metric tons), inflationary pressures, and a weakening dollar, with some projections suggesting a potential climb toward $4,000 per ounce.

Versus Trade enters this environment with a unique approach - offering“Versus Pairs,” proprietary CFD instruments that allow retail traders to speculate on how one asset performs against another. Rather than taking isolated long or short positions, users can now express market opinions in a comparative format, whether it's crypto vs. commodities or old economy vs. innovation.

As of May 2025, Versus Trade steps onto the scene - a platform developed by traders, for traders, with a clear focus on the fast-growing Asian markets - including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Innovative Asset-vs-Asset CFDs for Strategic Traders

The key distinction of Versus Trade lies in its focus on gamified, head-to-head asset comparisons - turning traditional CFD trading into an engaging experience built around rivalry, contrast, and strategic alignment. Instead of simply trading Gold or Bitcoin, traders can now position themselves in the narrative of digital assets versus traditional stores of value, or explore macro themes like West versus East, innovation versus legacy, and growth versus stability.

At the core of the platform are unique trading pairs such as:



Bitcoin vs Gold – digital gold versus the traditional safe-haven asset

Amazon vs Alibaba – Western versus Eastern dominance in global e-commerce Tesla vs Ford – the electric future versus legacy automotive manufacturing

These matchups are more than just tickers - they are stories. And beyond flagship combinations like Bitcoin vs Gold or Amazon vs Alibaba, Versus Trade offers a broader lineup of asset-vs-asset instruments covering commodities, indices, and thematic sectors - allowing traders to engage with cross-market dynamics and relative performance.

This model resonates with a new generation of retail traders - those who are accustomed to trading on leverage, reacting to news flow, and seeking out high-volatility opportunities. For them, Versus Trade delivers both engagement and strategic optionality in a format that reflects how modern traders think and act.

Built by Traders, Tailored for the Modern Asian Market

Versus Trade was founded by professional trader Vitaliy Bulynin, who designed the platform based on real-world trading experience. The platform is not built around promotional gimmicks or corporate marketing goals, but around functional features that support practical execution.

According to Bulynin, the Versus Trade CFD trading platform is designed to move beyond traditional chart-based approaches by enabling modern traders to engage in comparative trading strategies grounded in market conviction and relative asset performance.

This is not just trading - it's storytelling, choosing sides, strategy, and community.

Positioning and Outlook

With its regulated CFD infrastructure, trader-centric design, and a distinctive portfolio of multi-asset, asset-vs-asset instruments, Versus Trade is positioned as a modern alternative to traditional online brokers. Combining product innovation with market localization, the platform aims to reshape retail trading in high-growth regions through transparency, usability, and strategic differentiation.

On the technology side, Versus Trade integrates with MetaTrader 5, offering full support for algorithmic trading, multi-asset execution, and analytical tools for both manual and automated strategies. This positions the platform to serve a wide spectrum of users - from beginner traders to seasoned strategists and signal providers.

By focusing on market relevance, strategic flexibility, and platform reliability, Versus Trade aims to deliver value to both individual traders and institutional partners. In a market crowded with feature-heavy but insight-light offerings, it introduces a trading experience built on clarity, comparison, and conviction.

About Versus Trade

Versus Trade was co-founded by Vitalii Bulynin in partnership with former veteran IB partners from leading companies such as Exness and XM. The company is centered on developing innovative trading mechanisms designed to help traders fully realize their potential. Vitalii assembled a team of industry-seasoned professionals, each with over 15 years of experience, to bring this vision to life.

