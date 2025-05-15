403
Americanas’ Q1 2025 Loss Signals Recovery Struggles
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Americanas S.A., a major Brazilian retailer, posted a net loss of R$496 million ($87 million) in Q1 2025, reversing a R$453 million ($79 million) profit from Q1 2024.
The company, navigating judicial recovery after a 2023 accounting fraud, faces operational hurdles. According to the company's financial statement, the absence of R$1.3 billion ($228 million) in one-time recovery plan revenues skewed comparisons.
Net revenue dropped 17.4% to R$3.1 billion ($544 million) from R$3.75 billion ($658 million), driven by a misaligned Easter calendar. Adjusted EBITDA turned negative at R$20 million ($3.5 million), down from R$243 million ($43 million).
Unadjusted EBITDA fell to negative R$35 million ($6 million) from R$1.3 billion ($228 million), reflecting operational strain. Americanas S.A. operates a vast retail network, blending physical stores and e-commerce across Brazil.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) declined 24.8% to R$4.1 billion ($719 million), with physical retail at R$3.1 billion ($544 million) down 21.1%, and digital sales at R$360 million ($63 million) plummeting 60.9%.
The digital channel struggles post-scandal, while physical stores anchor performance.
The company closed 26 underperforming stores, trimming sales area by 1.6% to boost efficiency.
Gross debt stood at R$1.8 billion ($316 million), with cash and receivables at R$2.1 billion ($368 million), yielding a net cash position of R$268 million ($47 million). This liquidity offers breathing room amid restructuring.
Americanas Faces Fragile Road to Recovery
In 2023, a R$25.3 billion ($4.4 billion) fraud crippled Americanas, triggering a R$43 billion ($7.5 billion) debt crisis. A 2024 recovery plan, backed by a R$24 billion ($4.2 billion) capital injection, slashed debt.
Yet, Q1 2025's loss highlights persistent challenges, with digital sales lagging and seasonal shifts hurting revenue. CEO Leonardo Coelho noted Easter 's Q2 shift as a key factor, claiming a 10% revenue rise when comparing January-April periods.
However, competition from Mercado Livre and cautious consumer spending in Brazil's high-interest environment pressure margins. The company targets an EBITDA of R$2.2 billion ($386 million) by year-end, but analysts question execution.
Americanas' stock plummeted 91.64% in 2024, reflecting investor skepticism. Ongoing fraud investigations targeting former executives, including ex-CEO Miguel Gutierrez, add uncertainty.
The retailer aims to exit judicial recovery by February 2026, banking on store optimization and digital revitalization. Despite a leaner debt structure, Americanas grapples with operational inefficiencies and market headwinds.
The Q1 loss underscores the fragile path to recovery, with physical retail as a lifeline. Stakeholders await consistent progress to restore confidence in this embattled retail giant.
