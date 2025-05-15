403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Positivo Tecnologia Grapples With Q1 2025 Loss But Eyes Robust Recovery
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Positivo Tecnologia S.A. posted a net loss of R$12.6 million ($2.2 million) in Q1 2025, reversing a R$64.3 million ($11.3 million) profit from Q1 2024, according to the company's earnings release.
The Brazilian technology firm , based in Curitiba, develops and manufactures hardware, software, and IT services. Lower revenue and legacy contracts drove the downturn, yet management eyes recovery.
Net revenue dropped 28.1% to R$715.4 million ($125.5 million) from R$995.1 million ($174.6 million).
Legacy public sector projects, priced at a weaker dollar (4.9 BRL/USD versus 5.7 BRL/USD), hurt sales. Additionally, Brazil's high interest rates, around 10.5%, and 4.5% inflation curbed demand.
EBITDA fell 54% to R$53.2 million ($9.3 million), with the margin shrinking to 7.4% from 11.6%. A strong Q1 2024 comparison and lower sales volumes squeezed profitability.
Meanwhile, financial expenses worsened 17.5% to a negative R$44.7 million ($7.8 million), reflecting costly debt servicing.
Positivo Tecnologia Grapples with Q1 2025 Loss but Eyes Robust Recovery
Net debt improved 3.4% to R$760.2 million ($133.4 million), showing disciplined capital management.
However, the leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) rose to 2.5x from 1.3x, signaling tighter financial flexibility. Still, this remains below the industry's 3.0x–4.0x average.
Positivo Tecnologia S.A. specializes in computers, smartphones, IoT devices, and IT services, targeting Brazil's public and private sectors.
The company competes with global giants like Dell and local players like Multilaser. Its stock, at R$5.28, trades at a low EV/EBITDA of 3.03, suggesting undervaluation.
Management projects stronger quarters ahead, banking on new government contracts priced at current dollar rates.
Growth in services, servers, and payment solutions will likely drive recovery. Brazil's IT spending, forecast to hit $60 billion in 2025, supports this outlook.
The real story lies in Positivo's pivot from hardware to high-margin services. Legacy contracts and economic headwinds stung Q1, but strategic shifts position the firm for gains. Investors should watch contract wins and margin trends closely.
The Brazilian technology firm , based in Curitiba, develops and manufactures hardware, software, and IT services. Lower revenue and legacy contracts drove the downturn, yet management eyes recovery.
Net revenue dropped 28.1% to R$715.4 million ($125.5 million) from R$995.1 million ($174.6 million).
Legacy public sector projects, priced at a weaker dollar (4.9 BRL/USD versus 5.7 BRL/USD), hurt sales. Additionally, Brazil's high interest rates, around 10.5%, and 4.5% inflation curbed demand.
EBITDA fell 54% to R$53.2 million ($9.3 million), with the margin shrinking to 7.4% from 11.6%. A strong Q1 2024 comparison and lower sales volumes squeezed profitability.
Meanwhile, financial expenses worsened 17.5% to a negative R$44.7 million ($7.8 million), reflecting costly debt servicing.
Positivo Tecnologia Grapples with Q1 2025 Loss but Eyes Robust Recovery
Net debt improved 3.4% to R$760.2 million ($133.4 million), showing disciplined capital management.
However, the leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) rose to 2.5x from 1.3x, signaling tighter financial flexibility. Still, this remains below the industry's 3.0x–4.0x average.
Positivo Tecnologia S.A. specializes in computers, smartphones, IoT devices, and IT services, targeting Brazil's public and private sectors.
The company competes with global giants like Dell and local players like Multilaser. Its stock, at R$5.28, trades at a low EV/EBITDA of 3.03, suggesting undervaluation.
Management projects stronger quarters ahead, banking on new government contracts priced at current dollar rates.
Growth in services, servers, and payment solutions will likely drive recovery. Brazil's IT spending, forecast to hit $60 billion in 2025, supports this outlook.
The real story lies in Positivo's pivot from hardware to high-margin services. Legacy contracts and economic headwinds stung Q1, but strategic shifts position the firm for gains. Investors should watch contract wins and margin trends closely.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment