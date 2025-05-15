Delhi High Court Revises Break Timings After SC's 'Taking Breaks Unnecessarily' Remark - Check New Timetable

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court has revised the timings of lunch break and court sitting, hours after the Supreme Court quipped high court judges for taking breaks too often.

In a notice dated May 14 shared by LiveLaw on its X handle, the Delhi High Court declared that the first half of the court sitting time will begin from 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

The lunch break will subsequently begin from 1:30 pm and go on till 2:30 pm. Thereafter, the court will resume its sitting from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.