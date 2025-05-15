Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi High Court Revises Break Timings After SC's 'Taking Breaks Unnecessarily' Remark - Check New Timetable

Delhi High Court Revises Break Timings After SC's 'Taking Breaks Unnecessarily' Remark - Check New Timetable


2025-05-15 06:07:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court has revised the timings of lunch break and court sitting, hours after the Supreme Court quipped high court judges for taking breaks too often.

In a notice dated May 14 shared by LiveLaw on its X handle, the Delhi High Court declared that the first half of the court sitting time will begin from 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

The lunch break will subsequently begin from 1:30 pm and go on till 2:30 pm. Thereafter, the court will resume its sitting from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

MENAFN15052025007365015876ID1109552861

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search