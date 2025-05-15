Delhi High Court Revises Break Timings After SC's 'Taking Breaks Unnecessarily' Remark - Check New Timetable
In a notice dated May 14 shared by LiveLaw on its X handle, the Delhi High Court declared that the first half of the court sitting time will begin from 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.
The lunch break will subsequently begin from 1:30 pm and go on till 2:30 pm. Thereafter, the court will resume its sitting from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
