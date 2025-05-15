Introducing Josys AI For Hyperefficient IT Operations

Supercharging SaaS Management with AI-Powered Governance and Automation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Josys, the SaaS Management platform that simplifies how IT works, today announced the launch of Josys AI , a powerful suite of advanced capabilities designed to transform the way IT teams manage identities, secure access, and optimize cost across their SaaS footprint. With Josys AI, organizations can finally tackle their most time-consuming and cumbersome governance tasks without having to waste countless hours of valuable IT time.

Josys AI was designed for every IT professional who has spent too many afternoons tracking down fragmented application data, participating in seemingly never-ending policy creation workshops, and curating legacy asset tracking spreadsheets. Conceptually, Josys AI was born out of the belief that the most tedious IT challenges could be resolved by employing a complimentary set of AI approaches and techniques to revolutionize how and where IT should be spending its time. The outcome is a set of game-changing tools and workflows that will fundamentally rewrite the IT operations playbook.

Built with a privacy-first architecture and optimized for simplifying real-world complexity, Josys AI is made available to customers through multiple touchpoints within the core Josys platform. AI enhancements to the Josys Discovery Engine and User Graph will be added natively to the infrastructure that drives those processes for a seamless experience. For more ad-hoc capabilities, Josys is introducing a new AI action button within the product navigation that will surface context-specific workflows that correspond with the section of the platform that a user happens to be viewing (e.g., user profiles, apps, devices).

One of Josys AI's standout capabilities is its ability to define user-specific access policies by analyzing common employee SaaS usage patterns across different roles and departments. With identity monitoring enabled, Josys AI detects deviations from these policy baselines-such as unauthorized access or unexpected permission escalations-and can automatically deploy a remediation agent to block access, suggest next-steps for manual IT intervention, or trigger exception-based approval workflows. This novel approach delivers always-on access monitoring to help IT strengthen their organization's security posture and prevent privilege sprawl.

To further reduce IT overhead and protect organizations from malicious actors, Josys AI is powering a new approach for automating identity classification to more easily codify and manage human and non-human identities (NHIs). Across the globe, IT and security teams are experiencing a massive explosion of NHIs accessing their systems as a result of more interconnected multi-cloud environments, SaaS deployments, and AI workflows that have tighter dependencies on system-to-system communication. Instead of IT reviewing each identity one-by-one, Josys AI will automatically assign the appropriate human or NHI tag and provide admins with a classification confidence score to help prioritize necessary follow-up. This new capability will also detect and eliminate duplicate identities that are found across an organization's SaaS stack.

On the cost optimization front, Josys AI streamlines contract management by automatically extracting key details-such as license counts and renewal dates-from uploaded SaaS agreements. This data is instantly integrated into each app's profile, centralizing all contract information in one place. With clearer visibility into upcoming renewals and license usage, IT teams can proactively manage vendor negotiations and drive more accurate budget allocations across the organization.

Looking ahead, Josys will be rolling out agentic ticket resolution , which will feature bespoke ITSM agents that seamlessly integrate into platforms like Atlassian and ServiceNow. These agents will identify SaaS management tickets that can be resolved by Josys automatically, without IT intervention-streamlining lifecycle tasks with minimal disruption.

"With Josys AI, we're reimagining what SaaS management can be-intelligent, proactive, and deeply integrated into workflow automation," said Yasukane Matsumoto, CEO of Josys. "This launch marks a new era of operational control and security for companies managing increasingly complex SaaS ecosystems."

