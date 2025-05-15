Athean Launches With New AI-Powered Sales Platform To Supercharge Prospecting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athean , a new AI-driven prospecting and engagement platform, launches today to transform how sales teams win deals. Designed to eliminate tool overload and data silos, Athean centralizes the entire sales ecosystem into one intelligent platform. By streamlining workflows and surfacing actionable insights, Athean supercharges prospecting, enabling teams to easily find and meaningfully engage with high-quality prospects.

"Sales reps are inundated with countless tools for prospecting, valuable data is siloed, and time is lost in the endless switching between platforms," said John Kim, Co-founder and CEO of Athean. "We created Athean to fill a critical void in the sales technology marketplace – a tool thoughtfully designed to help sales teams deploy their skills more effectively and close better deals faster."

Athean unifies sales data and tools that reps use daily – from CRMs and prospect databases to communication history – into a single platform, and its AI models arm reps with actionable insights into their accounts. Sales engagement, including calls, emails, and sequences, can also be managed directly in Athean. This seamless access to information enables teams to spend less time gathering data and more time connecting with potential customers.

"Athean isn't just another prospecting tool; it's a precise, powerful solution created with the explicit goal of helping individuals master the sales process," said Kim. "Our intelligent platform provides salespeople with detailed, prioritized insights into their prospect pipeline – who to contact, when, and why – so that they can spend their time on what actually moves deals forward: building relationships."

Key benefits highlighted in early customer experiences include:



Context : With deep insights into prospects, Athean shines a light on the contacts and context sales teams need to connect meaningfully and efficiently with the right prospects, at the right time.

Clarity : Simplified, impactful data presentation integrates seamlessly with your existing tech stack which means less tools and fewer tabs, eliminating the distraction and chaos of prospecting to give sales reps clarity and focus. Connection : We estimate Athean can free up as much as two hours every day, allowing reps to do what they do best: building genuine, lasting relationships.

Athean was originally designed at Silicon Valley security company, Verkada , to be used by their 1,000+ person sales team. Athean will operate as an independent venture of Verkada and is now publicly available to sales teams eager to elevate their prospecting efforts. Learn more at Athean .

About Athean

Athean is an AI-driven prospecting and engagement platform that unifies customer and prospect data, communications history, and market signals to transform how sales teams win deals. Athean's AI-powered tools eliminate tab-switching and manual validation, helping sales reps to identify high potential accounts, surface relevant intel and engage with enriched prospect data – arming your team with the contextual knowledge that builds instant credibility. The result: better conversations, more qualified opportunities, and ultimately, more closed revenue. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Athean

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED