Delta Showcases Advanced AI Data Center Networking Solutions With Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Ethernet Switch And Next-Generation Switch Design At COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is set to showcase its latest advancements in high-performance networking at COMPUTEX 2025. Among the highlights, Delta is pleased to announce the cutting-edge 51.2T Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Ethernet switch based on Broadcom's Tomahawk 5-Bailly (TH5-Bailly) solution to meet the evolving demands of AI networking. Alongside this, Delta will also offer a glimpse into the future of high-bandwidth connectivity with the showcase of its next-generation OSFP-based Ethernet switch design to accelerate the realization of AI/GPU scale-out workloads.

Wangson Wang, General Manager of Data Networks Infrastructure BU at Delta, said, "We are excited to bring this state-of-the-art CPO switch to market, empowering data centers to achieve even greater efficiency and performance. Our goal is to support the next generation of networking infrastructure with innovative solutions that deliver unparalleled speed, reduced energy consumption, and scalable growth. Furthermore, our advanced next-generation Ethernet switch design demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of bandwidth and energy efficiency for future AI and cloud data centers."

Manish Mehta, VP of Marketing and Operations, Optical Systems Division, Broadcom, said, "Broadcom is thrilled to see Delta leverage our TH5-Bailly CPO switch in their innovative networking solution. This collaboration highlights the importance of advanced optics integration in meeting the growing demand for higher bandwidth and lower latency in data centers. Delta's use of the TH5-Bailly CPO switch represents a significant milestone in the evolution of networking technologies and paves a path for future 224G per lane CPO solutions to connect the next generation of scale-up and scale-out AI networks."

The Delta CPO switch represents a significant leap in network efficiency and speed, delivering high performance with more than 30% power savings compared to traditional pluggable switches. It is housed in a compact 3U form factor, making it ideal for environments where space efficiency is critical without sacrificing performance. The CPO ASIC integrates eight very high density 6.4T optical engines directly into the silicon package, significantly reducing latency and power consumption while increasing bandwidth and scalability.

Delta also offers flexibility in cooling solutions, providing both advanced air cooling and liquid cooling options for the CPO switch. This ensures optimal thermal management and system performance, allowing customers to select the most suitable cooling method for their specific use case. With both air and liquid cooling options, Delta's CPO switch offers maximum versatility for a wide range of applications.

The Delta CPO switch is ready for deployment. Welcome to visit Delta at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei, booth #L01617a, to explore Delta's latest AI data center innovations.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones SustainabilityTM Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit:

