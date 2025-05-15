Sowell Management Teams Up With Goldman Sachs To Launch Custom Portfolio Strategies

New products will be offered to Sowell's Advisors in partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management and GeoWealth

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, today announced the launch of the Sowell Visionary Allocation Strategies, built in partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

These custom investment solutions are exclusive to Sowell and are designed for advisors to better serve the complex investing needs of high-net-worth (HNW) investors. These investment solutions are personalized to clients' tax situations, preferences and objectives. The strategies combine institutional-grade research, active portfolio construction and seamless implementation-all with no strategist fee.

With Sowell's Visionary Allocation Strategies, advisors gain access to Goldman Sachs' institutional multi-asset framework, enhanced by Sowell's OCIO platform, which includes portfolio insights, ongoing commentaries and customizable client-ready materials. The solutions are offered through FLEX Investment Management (IM), Sowell's proprietary Unified Managed Account (UMA) platform, which is powered by GeoWealth.

"At Sowell, we are hyper-focused on helping independent financial advisors scale with confidence, which is why we are thrilled to work with Goldman Sachs to offer investment solutions that help advisors meet and exceed the needs of their clients," said Daryl Seaton, President at Sowell Management. "In addition to accessing the experience of a leader in institutional investing, this partnership will enable advisors to implement Sowell's strategies suite into client accounts seamlessly, removing a key barrier to implementing portfolios at scale using turnkey technology."

The Sowell Visionary Allocation Strategies Suite is managed using the same investment and risk management process that Goldman Sachs Asset Management utilizes for its institutional multi-asset clients. Sowell advisors will be provided with trade alerts, quarterly commentaries, market-driven commentaries and fact cards. Goldman will further support the Sowell Management OCIO team through research access, weekly insights and portfolio construction beyond the strategies themselves.

The initial launch includes three strategy suites that utilize a mix of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and equity Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs). A fourth model that includes direct indexing, alternatives and fixed income SMAs will launch later this year.

"We are excited to bring these distinct strategy suites to market and offer access to the 'best of' Goldman Sachs Asset Management, including direct indexing, alternatives, fixed income SMAs and active and passive ETFs through an open architecture model," said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, Co-Head and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Goldman Sachs. "As Advisors seek better investment outcomes for their clients, we are well-positioned to deliver by leveraging our investment expertise applied through Sowell's state-of-the-art technology platform."

Sowell offers its advisors access to turnkey portfolio strategies through its in-house OCIO team and asset manager partnerships – all implemented at scale through the FLEX IM platform. The partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management represents the next step in ensuring that Sowell advisors have access to best-in-class capabilities to grow their business.

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path of true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $5.5 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of April 2025.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly-rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

For more information, visit sowellmanagement .

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Media Contact:

Haven Tower Group

Brandon Blackwell

(424) 317-4868

[email protected]

SOURCE Sowell Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED