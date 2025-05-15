Biodesix Announces New Clinical And Economic Data For Its Nodify Lung® Tests At ISPOR And ATS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, announced that new data will be presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2025 Annual Meeting in Montreal, Quebec and at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference in San Francisco, California.

The presentation titled“Time to Diagnosis of Lung Cancer from Identification of a Pulmonary Nodule in the United States” was presented yesterday by Kimberly Le, Biodesix Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research at ISPOR 2025.

This study included over 350,000 patients with medical claims for lung nodules from 2015 through 2017. The results reinforce prior literature findings indicating that approximately two thirds of patients do not receive any clinical work-up after lung nodule discovery, and high rates of over- and under-treatment in those patients who do receive clinical work-up. Importantly, 60% of biopsies were performed on benign lung nodules and 35% of malignant nodules received a follow-up CT scan prior to diagnosis, suggesting the need for better methods to triage patients to expedite the appropriate course of treatment.

The presentation titled“Utilization of Proteomic Testing in Pulmonary Nodule Risk Stratification at a Safety-Net Hospital: An Observational Study” will be presented by Sonu Sahni, MD, Director of Lung Cancer Screening at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York at the ATS 2025 Conference on Monday, May 19 at 2:30 pm ET.

This independent, single-center study characterizes the results of 103 patients who received Nodify Lung testing in real-world clinical practice at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. The results highlight the role of Nodify Lung testing within a lung cancer screening program and the potential to guide management decisions through a high proportion of actionable results.

“These presentations demonstrate both the challenges in managing large populations of patients with lung nodules and how Biodesix diagnostic testing is being incorporated to augment clinical decision making,” said Kieran O'Kane, Chief Commercial Officer at Biodesix.“These studies contribute to the growing body of evidence that supports the widespread clinical adoption and payer coverage of our tests.”

