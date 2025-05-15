Labviva Announces Global Expansion, Appoints General Manager Of Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading life sciences technology company to accelerate adoption of automated procurement and supplier diversity worldwide

BOSTON and LONDON , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tariffs, trade barriers, and fragmented regulatory environments are disrupting the global supply chain and threatening the life sciences industry worldwide. That's why Labviva , the leading AI procurement platform for life sciences, today announced its entry into Europe, establishing an international headquarters in London, and appointing life sciences veteran Dr. Carlo Iannicola as general manager. As part of the announcement, the company plans to accelerate global adoption of AI-enabled supply chain procurement while delivering a vast pool of diversified suppliers to Europe's life sciences community.

Resolving a Fragmented Global Life Sciences Supply Chain

McKinsey reports that pharmaceutical procurement is inefficient and time-consuming, citing manual entries consume up to 30% of staff time , while life sciences suppliers struggle to digitize and integrate key data sources. It also recently identified augmented sourcing and realtime inventory optimization as powerful use cases capable of driving mass efficiencies in the sector. With the potential to reduce procurement management costs by up to 10% and increase productivity by up to 80%, AI in biopharmaceutical operations is a $7 billion annual business.

The“ Amazonification ” of Supply Chain Procurement

Labviva instantly connects research organizations with 90% of all life sciences manufacturers in the U.S. and Europe. This provides pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and research institutions with direct access to a curated list of brand name, small, local, and green-certified businesses from around the world. With Labviva's platform, scientists and procurement professionals can compare a diverse selection of products and pricing, based on their purchasing preferences, across multi-location research teams. This eliminates hours of manual research, reduces R&D costs, and ensures no-touch forecasting and inventory replenishment -- all while also ensuring regulatory compliance and sustainability.

“The global life sciences supply chain is ripe for transformation, and Labviva's international expansion couldn't have come at a better time. I'm delighted to announce the appointment of Carlo as our GM of Europe, where he will be responsible for bringing our proven AI procurement model to research organizations worldwide,” said Siamak Baharloo , CEO of Labviva.“Our goal is to help improve R&D for new pharmaceuticals by supporting the collaborative procurement efforts of the European Health Public Procurement Alliance and the EU Critical Medicines Act.”

Dr. Carlo Iannicola is an accomplished life sciences business development and operations executive, bringing extensive experience across molecular and human genetics research and business leadership across global markets. As GM of Europe, Iannicola is responsible for expanding Labviva's global footprint and leading local customer success teams. He spent over 15 years at Roche Diagnostics, where he led the Oncology business across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. During his tenure there, Iannicola also helped scale operations for a fast-growing medical systems startup acquisition. Prior to this, he spent nearly a decade conducting advanced life sciences research at top U.S. research institutions including Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco.

“I've witnessed how strategic expansion and strong organizational culture drive business success. I look forward to building a strong international team that will drive growth while nurturing our existing customer relationships,” said Dr. Carlo Iannicola , general manager of Europe.“The company's innovative technology is what European life sciences organizations need to scale at the speed of science. I'm excited to help Labviva grow and continue to transform life sciences procurement worldwide.”

Labviva's mission is to accelerate the pace of life science research by connecting suppliers, purchasing departments, and scientists through AI. With its new international headquarters in London's prestigious life sciences hub in Kings Cross, located at 344-354 Gray's Inn Road London WC1X 8BP -- the company is poised to expand operations across Europe to address the in-market needs of its customers while helping research organizations address compliance, sustainability, and improve procurement operations worldwide. Many of the world's leading pharmaceutical and educational research labs already trust and rely on Labviva to automate life science supply chain procurement.

About Labviva

Labviva connects researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals, consumables, and instrumentation in an intuitive, user-friendly platform that supports the priorities of scientists while staying compliant with purchasing rules. Suppliers can easily manage the content of their products, and products are mapped into scientific applications, techniques and protocols. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit us at

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Schenberg

PenVine for Labviva

...

Gabby Lescarbeau

PenVine for Labviva

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at