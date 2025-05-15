Fortaris Capital Advisors Appoints Chris Kuzma As Managing Director For The West Coast

CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fortaris Capital Advisors, a leading corporate investigative firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Kuzma as Managing Director, overseeing operations on the West Coast. With an impressive background in federal investigations and security operations, Chris brings a wealth of experience that will enhance Fortaris' capabilities in delivering top-tier investigative services to clients.Chris Kuzma has over 25 years of federal investigative experience with two prominent agencies in Southern California.U.S. Department of State: For 15 years, Chris conducted criminal investigations and worldwide protective security operations with the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service. His roles included temporary security assignments at U.S. embassies across Europe and the Middle East.FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force: Chris was detailed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Joint Terrorism Task Force in Los Angeles for two years, where he served as a protective intelligence and investigations agent.Cyber Technology Section: He established and managed the Los Angeles Field Office's cyber technology section, focusing on digital forensics, surveillance equipment, and social media exploitation.U.S. Department of Homeland Security: For a decade, Chris worked with Homeland Security Investigations, conducting highly sensitive international and multijurisdictional investigations as a Digital Forensic Agent, where he extracted and analyzed data to support complex criminal cases.Kevin M. Cronin, Principal of Fortaris, expressed his enthusiasm about Chris's appointment, stating,“We are excited to welcome Chris Kuzma to the Fortaris team. His extensive investigative background and deep understanding of security operations will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional service to our clients. Chris's expertise will not only enhance our investigative capabilities but also strengthen our commitment to delivering the highest level of support.”“I am honored to join Fortaris Capital Advisors and look forward to contributing to the firm's mission,” said Chris Kuzma.“I am dedicated to leveraging my experience to help our clients navigate complex investigative challenges and achieve their objectives.”For more information about Fortaris Capital Advisors and its services, please visit .About Fortaris Capital Advisors:Fortaris Capital Advisors is a leading corporate investigative firm dedicated to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients across various sectors. With a focus on integrity, expertise, and client satisfaction, Fortaris is committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of the investigative landscape.

Kevin Cronin

email us here

Fortaris Capital Advisors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.