Supportbench Rolls Out AI Features For Faster Support

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Supportbench, a leading B2B customer support platform, has announced the launch of its fully integrated suite of AI-powered tools-available to all customers at no additional cost. Designed to streamline ticket resolution, improve agent productivity, and boost customer satisfaction, these native features make advanced AI accessible without the need for extra software or third-party add-ons.

AI Co-Pilot: Real-Time Support Built Into Every Ticket

Supportbench's AI Co-Pilot is a built-in assistant that helps agents resolve customer issues faster and more accurately-right from the case view. Without switching tabs or relying on external tools, agents can ask questions in plain language and get immediate, relevant answers based on company data, case history, or even live web results when needed.

Key benefits include:

Context-Aware Guidance: Offers insights based on ticket details and customer history.

Natural Language Search: Lets agents ask questions in everyday language to get fast, accurate responses.

Live Web Lookup: Searches the internet when internal knowledge isn't enough.

One-Click Access: Embedded directly into every ticket for seamless use.

Versatile Use Cases: Supports troubleshooting, complex inquiries, and escalation decisions.

By reducing the time spent searching for information, the AI Co-Pilot empowers teams to handle more cases with greater confidence and speed.

Automated SLA Management and Smart Ticket Routing

With this update, Supportbench introduces AI-powered SLA management and automated ticket routing to help support teams meet customer expectations with greater consistency. The AI engine automatically prioritizes tickets, fills in key fields, and routes each case to the right agent based on pre-set service level rules-eliminating manual guesswork.

As Marjia T., an IT specialist in the banking industry, explains,“Dynamic SLA timers and agent coaching scorecards helped bring consistency across the board. We finally have visibility into who's doing what, and cases aren't falling through the cracks.”

This automation helps teams reduce response times, improve case resolution rates, and deliver better customer experiences-while reducing the administrative burden on agents.

One-Click Knowledge Base Publishing for Instant Self-Service

Supportbench now makes it easier than ever to turn resolved tickets into self-service content. With just one click, agents can publish helpful articles to the company's knowledge base, ensuring customers have access to up-to-date support resources at all times.

This AI-assisted publishing tool reduces the time and effort required to maintain documentation. By making common solutions readily available, teams can deflect repetitive inquiries and empower customers to find answers on their own-improving satisfaction while reducing ticket volume.

Customer-Facing AI Bot Provides 24/7 Instant Support

Supportbench's new customer-facing AI bot allows customers to get quick, accurate answers anytime-without submitting a ticket. By interacting directly with the knowledge base, customers can ask questions in plain language and receive helpful responses instantly.

This self-service capability empowers customers to resolve common issues on their own, reducing the pressure on support teams and improving response times. Available 24/7, the AI bot helps businesses deliver continuous, scalable support without additional staffing or costs.

Driving Efficiency Without Added Cost

All of these AI-powered features-AI Co-Pilot, automated SLA management, ticket routing, one-click knowledge publishing, and the customer-facing AI bot-are fully included in every Supportbench subscription. There are no hidden fees, no add-on purchases, and no complex integrations required.

This makes Supportbench a practical choice for businesses of all sizes looking to improve service delivery, increase efficiency, and scale their support operations without increasing costs. Teams can activate these features instantly and start seeing benefits from day one.

About Supportbench

Supportbench is a customer support platform built for growing B2B businesses with complex service needs. Its omni-channel, AI customer support tools help teams deliver proactive, high-quality service while improving efficiency and visibility.

Focused on companies with high-value client relationships, Supportbench empowers teams to scale their operations without compromising customer experience. Book a free demo to see these AI features in action and learn how Supportbench can transform your customer support.

