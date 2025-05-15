INFLO Forms Strategic Partnership With Gangnam Medical Institutions To Boost Korea's Medical Tourism

INFLO - medical on-tact service

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INFLO , a multilingual digital platform for international patients, has been officially designated as a Certified Medical Tourism Partner by the Gangnam District of Seoul. This recognition reflects the district's confidence in INFLO's patient-centered design, transparent operations, and adherence to local healthcare regulations.The partnership marks a strategic advancement for both INFLO and Gangnam District, who will now collaborate on joint initiatives to promote Korea's medical tourism industry-focusing on safety, accessibility, and trust.Gangnam is widely known as the epicenter of K-Medical tourism, with thousands of aesthetic and cosmetic clinics. However, only about ten of these institutions have received official certification to treat foreign patients. INFLO's inclusion in this select group reaffirms its status as a trusted platform connecting global patients to verified, insured, and government-accredited medical services in Korea.In recent years, many foreign patients have encountered serious challenges when dealing with unregulated medical tourism agencies-ranging from inflated costs to unlicensed procedures and complications after treatment. These risks have significantly impacted both patient safety and the reputation of Korea's medical tourism industry.INFLO addresses these issues by working exclusively with clinics certified by the Korean government and legally registered to treat international patients. Only institutions that accept foreign patient insurance are listed on the platform, ensuring a transparent, secure, and financially protected medical experience. Notably, when procedures or surgeries are arranged through INFLO, patients are supported in receiving applicable insurance benefits-adding an essential layer of financial security and peace of mind.The platform also provides multilingual access, real-time automated translation, verified patient reviews, and clinic ratings. This structure empowers users to make informed decisions and plays a vital role in minimizing medical accidents while reinforcing global trust in Korea's healthcare system.As part of the newly established partnership, INFLO and Gangnam District will jointly launch global promotional campaigns and strategic initiatives to strengthen Korea's position in the international medical tourism market. The collaboration is also expected to stimulate Gangnam's local medical economy and enhance Korea's reputation as a safe and reliable destination for healthcare.“We are honored to be selected by Gangnam District as an official partner in foreign patient attraction,” said Jun Lee, CEO of INFLO.“We are committed to working closely with the district to provide safer, more transparent, and accessible healthcare experiences for international patients visiting Korea.”As global demand for K-Beauty and K-Medical services continues to grow, INFLO is emerging as a core digital gateway for international patients-offering access to certified, insured Korean healthcare in their own language.

