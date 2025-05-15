403
MAIR Group Reports An Increase In Underlying Profit As The Transformation Journey Continues
|All figures are in AED'000 unless otherwise stated
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|YoY Variance (%)
|Revenue
|539,940
|593,281
|(9.0)
|Gross profit
|176,852
|165,119
|7.1
|Profit before tax
|55,956
|58,080
|(3.7)
|EBITDA 1
|74,521
|82,404
|(9.6)
|Profit for the period
|51,537
|69,537
|(25.9)
|Underlying profit for the period 2
|51,537
|36,512
|41.2
|Earnings per share (AED)
|0.02
|0.03
|–
|1 EBITDA (Post IFRS-16) is calculated by adding net finance costs, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization to net profit, excluding non-operating income. 2 Underlying profit excludes one-off gains from asset disposals, discontinued operations, and adjusts for merger-related costs.
