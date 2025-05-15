Jobma And Taleez Partner To Deliver Streamlined, Automated Hiring

Jobma and Taleez join forces to automate candidate screening by integrating AI video interviews, enabling robust hiring workflows.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma , a leading AI hiring platform, has announced its partnership with Taleez , an intuitive applicant tracking system (ATS) designed to streamline and automate recruitment. This partnership allows HR teams and recruitment managers to integrate Jobma's AI video interviewing tools directly within their Taleez hiring workflow.This integration is aimed at automating and transforming hiring processes for recruiters. Recruiters can now evaluate candidates, reduce manual coordination, and choose the right fit for a job, all without switching between platforms.From posting jobs to finding the right fit for a job, Taleez helps businesses manage their hiring processes. Jobma's advanced AI interviewing and assessment tools enable conducting seamless pre-recorded interviews, assessing candidate performance, and moving them through stages. This integration empowers recruiters to make confident hiring decisions backed by data and AI-powered insights.“By combining Jobma's AI interviewing tech with Taleez's advanced talent management suite, this integration delivers a future-ready recruitment infrastructure that empowers our clients to hire smarter,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.What recruiters and hiring teams can expect from this partnership:- Data-backed decision-making through Jobma's in-depth AI insights and advanced reports summarizing candidate performance.- Reduce time-to-hire significantly by incorporating asynchronous video interviews into their hiring workflows.- Empower teams to make better hiring decisions with consistent and structured candidate assessments.The integration is available for all Jobma and Taleez clients, enabling ready-to-use hiring management tools for a streamlined recruitment experience.About TaleezTaleez is a recruitment software (ATS) essential for recruiters, HR managers, and managers who want to structure, streamline, and optimize their recruitment processes.Established in 2016, Taleez brings 9+ years of experience in the recruitment market and operates as a 100% independent company. The platform is trusted by more than 600+ clients, including Opéra National de Paris, Pylones, Chausson, and BPI France, and supports a growing community of 19,000 users. Taleez also ensures full compliance with RGPD regulations.About JobmaJobma's AI hiring platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. Trusted by over 3,000 companies across 50+ countries, Jobma enhances hiring with seamless AI-driven automation, ATS integrations, and a superior candidate experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information about Jobma, visit .Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

Abhisheik Dahiya

Jobma

+1 669-777-3374

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.