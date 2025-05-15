European Rice Campaign Wraps Up A Successful Journey In The UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Rice campaign is wrapping up its activities in the United Kingdom after three years of sharing stories, flavors, and traditions.

What began as an effort to introduce British consumers and industry leaders to the quality and sustainability of European-grown rice has grown into a genuine connection between farmers from Europe and food lovers across the UK.

Throughout this journey, the campaign has aimed to convey the message that European rice is about quality, care, and sustainability.

Some of the activities the campaign has been involved in include hosting three press events in London and Liverpool, where journalists, chefs, and influencers came together to taste, learn, and discover the story behind European rice.

The campaign included a dedicated website and social media campaign, bringing recipes, grower stories, and sustainable farming practices to the screens of thousands across the UK.

The campaign also took part in the IFE London Exhibition, one of the biggest events in the food and drink world, showcasing the versatility and quality of European rice to global buyers.

Alongside this, six B2B dinners were organised where importers, distributors, and retailers sat down to share a meal, talk shop, and explore how European rice fits into the UK market.

There was also an educational trip to Greece for a select group of UK chefs and opinion leaders, giving them a firsthand experience of rice cultivation and the traditions that come with it.

Finally, a 90-day sampling campaign ran in delicatessen shops across the country, putting European rice directly into the hands (and kitchens) of curious UK consumers.

The project manager for the European Rice Campaign said:“As the campaign draws to a close, the bonds it has built between European rice producers and the UK's vibrant food community are sure to last far beyond these three years.”

