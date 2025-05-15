'If Anyone Fails To Follow...:' Noida Authority's Strict Directive To Remove Flower Pots From Balconies
“All flower pots placed on balcony parapets or stands must be removed immediately. If anyone fails to follow this rule, strict action can be taken. An FIR may be filed against the President or Secretary of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA). In societies, without an AOA, the builder and flat owner will be held responsible,”CEO Lokesh M told Hindustan Times.
The authority has instructed AOAs to notify all residents through society notice boards, WhatsApp groups, or SMS messages, and ensure complete compliance with the directive.
“This sad incident, which came to light on social media, showed a child playing below in a society compound who died after a flower pot fell on him from a balcony. To avoid such accidents, all societies in Noida must act quickly and remove these pots from parapet walls,” the CEO added.
Officials also pointed out that residents often extend balconies to place flower pots or vases, a practice considered unauthorised construction under existing regulations.
The authority hopes that this preventive measure will help avert similar accidents in the future. However, the directive has sparked concerns among resident bodies.
“The Noida authority should act against the flat owner violating the rules instead of the office-bearers because AOAs don't have power to take action against flat owners. The authority must change the rules that allow them to act against the AOAs because flat owners often don't pay heed to AOA directive,” said Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association.
This move follows similar advisories in neighbouring cities. In December 2023, a delivery worker was injured in Greater Noida after a flower pot fell on him while delivering a package. Earlier this month, the Ghaziabad administration also issued a comparable safety advisory following the Pune tragedy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment