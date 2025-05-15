403
Eneva Defies Energy Sector Headwinds With Record Q1 2025 Profit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eneva S.A. (B3: ENEV3), Brazil's integrated energy leader bridging natural gas production and thermal power generation, reported a net profit of R$384.4 million ($67.4 million) for Q1 2025, reversing a R$69.4 million ($12.2 million) loss in the same period last year, according to its earnings release published Wednesday.
The turnaround was driven by strategic asset consolidation and operational scaling despite a 26% year-over-year drop in energy output due to grid disruptions and weather challenges.
Consolidated EBITDA surged 40.3% to R$1.53 billion ($268.4 million), while net revenue skyrocketed 120.7% to R$4.42 billion ($775.4 million).
Investments doubled to R$861.1 million ($151.1 million), funding growth initiatives like the Parnaíba liquefaction plants, which reached full capacity in February.
These facilities contributed R$55.4 million ($9.7 million) during stabilization and now generate R$24 million ($4.2 million) monthly.
Operational setbacks included a severe March storm that toppled five transmission towers on the Xingu-Rio bipole, limiting exports to Argentina and forcing solar curtailments at the Futura complex.
Thermal generation fell 32% to 841 GWh, while solar output dropped 17.6% to 334 GWh. Gas reserves dipped 0.4% to 45.8 billion cubic meters, with Parnaíba production down 25% to 0.15 billion cubic meters.
The company offset these challenges through disciplined financial management. Net debt fell 17.3% to R$14.4 billion ($2.53 billion), reducing leverage to 2.6x EBITDA.
Excluding a R$634.7 million ($111.4 million) non-cash impairment charge from Q4 2024, leverage would stand at 2.3x.
Cash reserves grew to R$4.77 billion ($836.8 million), bolstered by a R$3.2 billion ($561.4 million) share offering and refined debt terms, including debentures issued at CDI + 0.9% versus prior rates of CDI + 2.5%.
Acquisitions of four thermal plants from BTG in late 2024 added 859 MW of capacity, contributing R$439.6 million ($77.1 million) to Q1 EBITDA.
These assets, alongside new gas trading ventures, diversified revenue streams amid volatile power prices.
The board greenlit a third LNG train in March, a R$1.3 billion ($228.1 million) project to expand Maranhão's liquefaction capacity to 900,000 m3/day by 2027.
Leadership changes saw Barne Seccarelli Laureano elected chairman on May 14, 2025, as Eneva positions for Brazil's energy transition.
Analysts note shares trade at 7x EV/EBITDA with a 41% upside potential, citing the firm's 14.4% real internal rate of return and 7.2 GW installed/under-construction capacity.
Risks persist in grid reliability and regulatory shifts, but Eneva's integrated model-spanning gas production, power generation, and trading-provides resilience. The company will detail its outlook in a May 15 earnings call.
