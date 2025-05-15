Talkpool Presents Its Q1 Interim Report

CHUR, Switzerland, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third first quarter of 2025, Talkpool transitions into a growth phase. Reduced costs lead to higher profit margins while agreemensts for technology tools involving Artificial Intelligence open opportunities for future growth.

JANUARY – MARCH 2025



Net sales of EUR 4 227 thousand (compared to EUR 3 974 thousand in Q1 2024)

EBITDA of EUR 622 thousand (434 in 24Q1) and EBITDA margin of 14.7% (10.9%)

EBIT of EUR 582 thousand (390) and EBIT margin of 14 % (9.8 %) Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 343 thousand (166) and net EAT margin of 8.1 % (4.2 %)

JANUARY – MARCH KEY DEVELOPMENTS



Strong performance with significantly better-than-expected operational results. Q1 is often the weakest quarter in a normal cyclical year.

Germany and Switzerland outperformed internal targets, while Pakistan's results fell short of budget expectations.

Transitioning from last year's "Reduce to the MAX" efficiency program to a new phase of growth, supported by organizational restructuring and strategic alignment.

Profit margins improved and the balance sheet further strengthened, enhancing financial stability and future investment capacity. Sales activities ramped up, resulting in several new strategic and high-tech partnership agreements that lay the groundwork for long-term growth.

Talkpool works behind the scenes to plan, build and improve large communication networks. The company partners with Original Equipment Manufacturers to distribute, integrate and maintain technology that enhances telecommunication infrastructure.

Talkpool has global geographical reach and experience, but it has reduced its geographical focus. Competences include planning, implementation, project management, optimization and maintenance of fixed and mobile telecom networks. After a turnaround period that has taken several years, the business is set to start growing in 2025.

The first quarter often has lower revenues compared to subsequent quarters. However, the first quarter of 2025 was not only the strongest first quarter ever, but arguablky the best-performing quarter in the company's history.

Key Financial Highlights – Q1 2025:



Revenue growth of



6.4% year-on-year (vs. Q1 2024)

6.5% quarter-on-quarter (vs. Q4 2024)

Gross Margin: 29.7%

EBITDA Margin: 14.7% Earnings After Tax (EAT): 8.1%

Our German operations continued to outperform both internal targets and forecasts. The Swiss company delivered strong operational profits-driven by its high-performing Operation & Maintenance project in the Caribbean and lean headquarter costs. The Pakistan business started the year below expectations with low revenues, low profit margins and high investments in future growth.

Business development activities have intensified in the United States , where Talkpool is in advanced discussions with leading optical fiber network operators. A network services trial is currently underway, potentially paving the way for broader market entry.

In parallel, Talkpool is considering a strategic re-entry into the Swedish market, targeting the rising demand for secure mobile communications technology.

In March, the company attended #MWC25 , the world's largest wireless event in Barcelona, where it signed two strategic contracts for Artificial Intelligence-based tools. To support ongoing growth, Talkpool has expanded its sales team while maintaining strong cost discipline.

The TALK share price (ISIN CH0322161768) rose from SEK 6.20 to SEK 7.96 during the quarter despite very low Investor Relations activities.

Beginning of the second quarter 2025

Launching "Vision 2030" – A Strategic Roadmap for Accelerated Growth

In early April, Talkpool launched "Vision 2030" , a forward-looking growth strategy aimed at propelling the company into its next phase of development. Following three consecutive years of improved operational cash flow and increasing profitability , Talkpool has now laid the foundation for accelerated, sustainable growth.

Key pillars of the Vision 2030 strategy include:



Business model transformation

Expansion of service offerings

Integration of cutting-edge technologies Strategic positioning in high-growth telecom segments

With a strengthened balance sheet, streamlined operations, and a clear strategic direction, Talkpool is well-positioned to capitalize on next-generation telecommunications opportunities , driving long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Talkpool's new growth strategy includes:



Organic Growth : Planned acceleration from 2025 through 2030

Strategic M&A : Selective acquisitions and potential divestments starting in 2025

Market Expansion : Penetration into high-growth telecommunications segments

Service Portfolio Enhancement : Introduction of higher-margin technology-enabled services

As a part of the strategy new financial targets for 2030 were set and communicated.

Revenue : EUR 40 million (representing a CAGR of approximately 16.8% from EUR 15.76 million in 2024), driven by expansion in existing business and new remote services fuelled by increased use of technology tools

EBITDA Margin : 14% of revenues (compared to 11% Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization in fiscal year 2024)

Operational Cash Flow : Continued focus on positive cash flow generation (9.1% OCF in 2024) Capital Structure : Zero net debt target by 2025, followed by strategic cash reserve accumulation

In early April, Talkpool presented its fiber optic network design and documentation tools and services at Germany's largest broadband trade fair in Frankfurt. The event served as a key platform to strengthen industry presence, forge valuable new relationships, and initiate promising discussions around future project opportunities.

In Pakistan, Talkpool had by April secured EUR 4.5 million in orders booked for 2025, already surpassing the entire 2024 revenue for that market. All additional orders will now directly contribute to year-over-year growth, underscoring a strong demand and positive momentum -even though Q1 revenue came in slightly below expectations.

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES