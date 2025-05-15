Hyundai Breaks Ground On Electric Vehicle Factory In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Hyundai breaks ground to build new electric vehicles factory in Saudi Arabia

May 15, 2025 by Mai Tao

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Middle East (HMMME) – a joint venture between PIF , the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia with almost a trillion dollars in assets under management, and Hyundai Motor Company – hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in the recently announced King Salman Automotive Cluster within King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

The ceremony was described as“a significant milestone that marks another step in the development of the automotive industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

PIF owns a 70 percent stake in HMMME, with Hyundai holding the remaining 30 percent. The manufacturing plant, Hyundai's first facility in the Middle East, will roll out its first vehicle by the fourth quarter of 2026 and targets an annual production of 50,000 vehicles.

This will include both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV).

Yazeed A. Alhumied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF, says:“This groundbreaking is a significant milestone for PIF as it further strengthens the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia. PIF will continue to enable and accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia's automotive ecosystem through partnerships.

“This joint venture underscores PIF's commitment to build local capabilities, attract cutting-edge technology, and create highly skilled jobs in Saudi Arabia's automotive and mobility sector.”

Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair, says:“Today's groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new chapter for both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hyundai Motor Company, as we lay the foundation for a new era of future mobility and technological innovation.

“Through our joint venture, we hope to contribute to the development of talent in the region with advanced skills and capabilities under Saudi Vision 2030.”

Wongyun Park, Vice President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Middle East. says:“With HMMME, we are driving change forward and paving the way for a new industrial future in the region. The facility will become a platform for growth and industrial excellence in the heart of the Kingdom.”

HMMME is building a foundation for a new era of automotive manufacturing in Saudi Arabia. Harnessing the skills of the local workforce, the new manufacturing plant will create thousands of jobs and allow for knowledge transfer and skills development.

The localization of Hyundai's vehicles will accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia's automotive and mobility ecosystem and pave the way for a new industrial future.

This partnership is one in a series of PIF initiatives establishing Saudi Arabia as a global automotive player. Together, these initiatives are driving transformation in the sector, and boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, and supply chains.