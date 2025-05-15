Visteon And Qualcomm Unveil AI-Powered Intelligent Cockpit System For Cars

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Visteon and Qualcomm partner to develop AI-based intelligent cockpits for cars

May 15, 2025 by Mai Tao

Visteon , an automotive technology company specializing in vehicle dashboards, and chipmaker Qualcomm have agreed a technology collaboration to bring“groundbreaking capabilities to the automotive industry” with Visteon's new high-performance cockpit system, powered by Visteon's automotive AI framework, cognitoAI, and Qualcomm Technologies Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform.

Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon, says:“This technology collaboration marks a pivotal moment in automotive technology, where AI-driven insights will transform the way drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles.

“We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies and lead the charge towards creating a truly intelligent cockpit experience.”

For Visteon's new high-performance cockpit system, Visteon is working with Qualcomm Technologies to develop a hybrid multimodal AI architecture that integrates speech, camera inputs, and vehicle data for proactive, context-aware interactions using advanced LLMs.

All the models are quantized, optimized and converted using the Qualcomm AI Engine Direct (QNN) and runs on the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU optimized for edge inference on Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform.

This end-to-end AI solution efficiently handles complex tasks like predictive recommendations, environmental awareness, and multimodal reasoning, delivering a highly responsive and intelligent in-vehicle experience.

The Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform features the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for multimodal AI, and latest generation Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

Snapdragon Cockpit Elite is designed to support rich multimedia features, on-device AI capabilities and edge orchestrator, optimized gaming and advanced 3D graphics for rich user experiences.

Designed to meet automotive safety standards for ASIL-B systems, Snapdragon Cockpit Elite offers long-term support and API compatibility, and can run the instrument cluster, infotainment dashboard, and multiple passenger interfaces in separate virtual machines allowing for seamless content and data sharing when needed.

cognitoAI, developed in-house by Visteon's global technology team, brings advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to create an immersive in-cabin experience to the automotive cockpit.

Built on a foundational language learning model, it seamlessly integrates robust vehicle knowledge and diverse ECU data with advanced, tailored modules to create actionable intelligence that enables real-time decision-making and next-generation HMI interactions.

Unlike other AI systems that depend on the cloud and generic prompt engineering, cognitoAI operates securely within the vehicle itself, making it more adaptable and capable of evolving over time to unlock the true potential of the software-defined vehicle.

Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive and industrial, Qualcomm Technologies, says:“High-performance intelligent computing is transforming in-vehicle experiences, making them smarter, more intuitive, and highly personalized.

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Visteon to harness the power of our highly advanced Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform. With this technology collaboration, we are setting a new standard for automotive technology, while driving the future of automotive innovation forward.”