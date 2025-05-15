Nuvei Joins The European Payments Initiative To Launch Wero For Ecommerce

European businesses will be able to offer Wero as a payment method in their online checkout through their existing integration with Nuvei

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei, the Canadian fintech company, announces today its membership in the European Payments Initiative (EPI), becoming one of the first payment services providers to enable ecommerce businesses to accept Wero, EPI's innovative digital wallet, in their online checkouts.

Wero already facilitates instant account-to-account (A2A) transfers using SEPA Instant Credit Transfer protocols, enabling users to send money within 10 seconds via mobile numbers, email addresses, or QR codes. Created to unify Europe's fragmented payment landscape and enhance financial sovereignty, Wero has already seen rapid adoption, attracting over 40 million users since its initial launch in Germany, France, and Belgium in late 2024. Expansion into the Netherlands and Luxembourg is set to begin shortly, alongside planned enhancements, such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and customer loyalty programs, further increasing Wero's appeal to European consumers.

Nuvei's merchant clients will gain early access to this swiftly expanding European payment solution through their existing single integration with Nuvei's core payments platform. While pilot programs begin in May 2025, general availability for merchants is scheduled for September 2025.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO , commented on the announcement: "Europe is actively seeking greater payment sovereignty and consumer-centric solutions, and Wero directly addresses these strategic imperatives. By integrating Wero into our platform early, we are empowering our merchant partners to capitalize on emerging payment trends and deliver preferred local payment experiences at scale. This positions Nuvei uniquely as a leader in supporting European merchants with forward-thinking payment innovations."

Martina Weimert, CEO of EPI , added: "Our partnership with Nuvei is a new key step towards Wero's expansion to the e-commerce sector. By making Wero available to Nuvei's extensive merchant network, we're accelerating the adoption of a truly European payment solution that enhances financial sovereignty while delivering a seamless, easy and innovative experience for consumers and businesses alike. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a unified payment ecosystem that serves the unique needs of the European market."

This strategic partnership underscores Nuvei's ongoing commitment to building the most comprehensive and agile alternative payment method (APM) portfolio. Through a single, flexible integration, Nuvei enables merchants globally to customize their payment offerings effortlessly, ensuring alignment with local consumer preferences and market trends.

About EPI

EPI (or European Payments Initiative) is supported by 16 European banks and payment service providers. They have joined forces with a common goal: to offer a unified mobile payment service, to all European companies and citizens, Wero (add link). EPI intends to enable European consumers and merchants and to carry out all types of retail transactions simply, via a resolutely sovereign digital wallet.

Find out more at epicompany

About Wero

Based on instant account-to-account (A2A) payments, Wero further streamlines payments in Europe by eliminating intermediaries in the payment chain and the associated additional costs. Wero already supports payments between individuals, and will shortly unveil payments to professionals (P2Pro) and those for online and mobile purchases. Point-of-sale payments will also be offered, as well as value-added services such as merchant loyalty programs and recurring subscription management.

Find out more at wero-wallet

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating business around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

