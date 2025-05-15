Moci Announces Recall Of Chevrolet Camaro 2020 - 2022 Models

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Jaidah Motors & Trading Co, Qatar's Chevrolet dealership, has announced the recall of Chevrolet Camaro 2020 - 2022 models, as the transmission control valve in some of these vehicles may be susceptible to excess wear over time, resulting in a gradual loss of pressure within the transmission control valve that can cause harsh shifting.

In rare cases, the wheels may experience a momentary lock up. If the wheels lock up momentarily while driving, there is increased risk of a crash. The Ministry said the campaign comes within the framework of its efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.