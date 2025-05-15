GE Vernova To Invest Rs 140 Crore For Advanced Grid Technologies At Chennai & New NOIDA Units
The investment will focus on developing advanced grid technologies designed to enable stable, reliable, and secure electricity delivery across the country.
The investment will be executed through GE Vernova T&D India (NSE: GEV T&D), the company's listed entity for electrification business operations in India.
The expansion includes the development of a new manufacturing line at the existing Chennai (Pallavaram) facility and the establishment of a completely new facility in Noida.
These strategic expansions are expected to enhance GE Vernova T&D India's capacity to manufacture and test next-generation equipment essential for modern transmission systems.
The new facilities will specialise in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) technologies.
These advanced solutions help stabilise power grids, reduce transmission losses, and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into the existing power infrastructure.
Such systems play a critical role in transporting renewable energy from generation sites, often located in remote areas, to high-demand locations including cities, industrial zones, and communities.
This expansion initiative aims to support both India's ongoing energy transition and meet the growing export demand from other rapidly developing economies requiring advanced power transmission solutions.
(KNN Bureau)
