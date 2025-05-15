Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kennedy Clarifies Musk’s Role Amid HHS Staff Cuts, Restructuring

2025-05-15 03:48:20
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed questions about Elon Musk's involvement in the department, clarifying that Musk’s role was strictly advisory and that he maintained the final authority over personnel decisions and program cuts.

Kennedy spoke at a House Appropriations subcommittee, responding to concerns about Musk's influence following significant reductions in HHS staffing. He explained that Musk had been instrumental in identifying potential "fraud and abuse" within the agency, but emphasized that he, not Musk, made the final decisions.

"Elon Musk gave us help in trying and figuring out where there was ways fraud and abuse in the department, but it was up to it was up to me to make the decision,” Kennedy stated. "There are many instances" where he "pushed back" against Musk’s suggestions.

The recent staff reductions, totaling 20,000 employees, were part of Kennedy’s efforts to "duplication, the redundancy to streamlining." He pointed to a 70% increase in the workforce over the past four years and said the goal was to streamline operations and return to the agency’s "2019 levels."

These changes are part of Kennedy’s broader initiative to "make America healthy again," with "special focus on the chronic disease epidemic." He explained that the goal is to deliver "more efficient, responsive and effective services" while "cutting costs to taxpayers."

