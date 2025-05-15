Duni Group Becomes Official Event Partner And Supplier Of Sustainable Packaging Solutions For Gothia Cup And Partille World Cup

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Gothia Cup and Partille World Cup, becoming the official supplier of food and beverage packaging. The two-year collaboration, covering 2025 and 2026, will see Duni Group not only providing its innovative packaging solutions but also contributing its expertise in sustainability and material selection.

This partnership enables Duni Group to offer both recyclable and reusable packaging solutions to two of the world's largest youth tournaments - making sustainability a natural part of the event experience. Gothia Cup is the world's largest youth football tournament, bringing together thousands of young talents from 72 countries and serving over 700,000 meals annually. Partille World Cup, the world's largest handball tournament, attracts teams from more than 40 countries and offers a global meeting place for young athletes.

The partnership aligns with both parties' ambitions to promote the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals - with a focus on both environmental and social aspects - and to support youth development through sport and community.

- "We are very excited to be part of these two international and inspiring youth tournaments. Through this partnership, we not only have the opportunity to provide our sustainable packaging solutions, but also to share our expertise in sustainability," says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

- "We are proud to launch a new partnership with Duni Group. Collaborating with a company that combines sustainable innovation with a strong commitment to youth sports is both valuable and inspiring. This partnership strengthens our events and makes them even better for participants, spectators, and the environment," says Thomas Anderson, Sales Manager for Gothia Cup and Partille World Cup.

As part of the partnership, Duni Group will host its own exhibition area at Heden in Gothenburg, where visitors, players, and parents can take part in activities focused on reuse, recycling, and composting - while also learning more about the sustainable packaging solutions being used during the events.

CONTACT:

Amanda Larsson

Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-608 33 08

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4149787

The following files are available for download: