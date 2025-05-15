Ericsson commits to Japan R&D investment



Up to 300 R&D jobs could initially be created in Japan, highlighting the country's strategic importance to Ericsson

Investment to support Japan's connectivity ecosystem of partners, suppliers and customers globally R&D innovation to help accelerate the build-out of national digital infrastructure, through deployment of open high-performing programmable networks

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ) plans to ramp up its commitment to Japan's connectivity ecosystem through R&D investment that will initially see up to 300 high-skilled next-generation telecoms jobs created in the country. This will also enable Japan's ecosystem to become an integral part of Ericsson's global ecosystem.

Today's announcement of intention coincides with a country visit by Ericsson President and CEO, Börje Ekholm.

"Japan is known around the world for embracing emerging technology and being frontrunner adopters of new generations of connectivity," he says. "We are on the cusp of the biggest transformative and innovative changes in the history of technology and connectivity is the key to making them happen through open high-performing programmable networks. Ericsson's intention is to invest in that pioneering Japanese legacy through advanced RAN R&D in 5G, and beyond, to benefit the entire telecoms ecosystem of partners, suppliers and customers in Japan."

While the process is in its initial stages, Ekholm said the commitment is actively being progressed.

"Our intent to expand R&D in Japan emphasizes how strategically important the market is to Ericsson," he adds. "In addition to complementing ongoing Ericsson 6G-focused partnerships in Japan, it also highlights our commitment to work with all local stakeholders to deliver the benefits of open high-performing programmable networks."

The speed, low-latency, large data capacity and intelligent capabilities of high performing, programmable networks are key to making innovative new technology business use cases - including AI - a reality.

The RAN-focused investment will benefit from closer collaboration with ecosystem suppliers and partners in Japan. The new Japan R&D capabilities will also give local partners the opportunity to play a role in strengthening Ericsson's global ecosystem.

Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Ericsson Networks, says the investment will enable Ericsson to better meet Japan's digital infrastructure needs as the country invests in high-performing programmable 5G networks.

"Ericsson has a long and proud history in Japan," he says. "We have been operating in the country for more than 40 years and recognize the economic and technological importance of the Japanese market. Japan has a rich technology ecosystem and a strong talent pool, which is conducive to building a strong R&D presence in the country."

He adds: "The race for digitalization is a global competition and high-performing programmable 5G networks will be instrumental for Japan. At Ericsson, we're committed to strengthening collaborations to industrialize an Open RAN-ready network, ensuring Japan's digital future is bright and prosperous."

Globally, Ericsson invests around USD 5 billion in R&D annually, which plays a significant role in cementing the company's technology leadership in 5G and next-generation products and solutions.

Ericsson began operations in Japan in 1985. The company has offices in Tokyo, Yokohama and Sendai. The company currently employs more than 1,000 people in the country.

In addition to the intent to expand research and development operations in Japan, Ericsson is collaborating on 6G research with the Yokohama National University and the University of Electro-Communications.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality.

