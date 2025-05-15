Shaza Hotels Highlights the Growing Value of Smaller Hospitality Brands

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai, UAE (14 May 2025)–– In a landscape dominated by mega-chains, Shaza Hotels is proving that smaller, value-driven brands are not only resilient but essential to the future of hospitality. With a strategic focus on authenticity, agility, and deep cultural resonance, Shaza is charting an alternative course - one that is winning the confidence of guests and investors alike.
Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, stated, “As markets evolve, travellers are increasingly seeking brands that are not only efficient but meaningful. Smaller brands like Shaza have the agility to respond faster to shifting guest expectations and industry disruptions. Our strength lies in the ability to personalise, localise, and humanise the travel experienc”.”
S’aza’s unique brand narrative, rooted in the traditions of the East, gives it an edge in ’today’s fragmented marketplace. From curated guest journeys to a flexible operating model, Shaza is redefining how boutique brands can scale effectively without losing soul.
By placing purpose above mass production and innovation above imitation, Shaza Hotels stands as a symbol of what hospitality should become - deeply personal, regionally relevant, and globally resonant.

