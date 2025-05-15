Sivers Semiconductors To Host Capital Markets Day In Stockholm On May 27, 2025
KISTA, Sweden, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced the Company will host its 2025 Capital Markets Day (CMD) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at Studio VALO, in Stockholm, Sweden from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CET.
The 2025 CMD will provide deeper insights into Sivers' corporate strategy and innovation initiatives. The agenda will feature presentations on the Company's long-term vision, product roadmap and market opportunities. Key members of Sivers' executive leadership team will be in attendance, including Group CEO Vickram Vathulya and Group CFO Lottie Saks, as well as senior leaders from the technology development, product, sales and marketing teams.
Sivers' 2025 CMD will be in-person attendance by invitation-only due to limited capacity. Live virtual attendance via webcast will be available to those who register - Sivers Semiconductors Capital Markets Day 2025 .
An archived webcast and presentation materials will also be accessible on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section for 12 months following the event.
For more information, please visit: Sivers Semiconductors Capital Markets Day .
Media Contact
Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
[email protected]
Company Contact
Vickram Vathulya
CEO
[email protected]
