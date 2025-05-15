SABESP MATERIAL FACT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or“Sabesp”), in compliance with Article 157, §4o, of Law 6.404/76, and with Resolution of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") 44, dated August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general as follows.With respect to the buyback plan for the acquisition of up to six million, nine hundred and four thousand, one hundred and seventy (6,904,170) common shares issued by the Company (“Buyback Plan”), representing, on a fully diluted basis, approximately one percent (1%) of the total outstanding shares and of the free float, approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on May 12, 2025, as disclosed in the Material Fact released on the same date, Sabesp clarifies that the Buyback Plan has not yet commenced, as Sabesp is in the process of hiring the financial institutions that will act as intermediaries under the referred plan.In this regard, Sabesp informs that the Buyback Plan will only commence after the engagement of such intermediary institutions and the disclosure of a new Material Fact disclosing the completion of said engagement, together with the resubmission of Annex G to CVM Resolution No. 80, dated March 29, 2022.

Contatos de RI

SABESP

+55 11 3388-8679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.