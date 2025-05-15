D-Link AQUILA PRO AI M95 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025

Redefining the Future of Home Connectivity

TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking solutions, proudly announces that its AQUILA PRO AI M95 BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 Smart Mesh Router has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design 2025. This international recognition highlights D-Link's commitment to "Made in Taiwan" quality, creative innovation, solution-oriented design, one-stop service, and sustainable development in smart home connectivity while reinforces D-Link's brand spirit of "One Connection . Infinite Possibilities".

Taiwan Craftsmanship, Global Trust

Proudly Made in Taiwan, the M95 embodies trusted craftsmanship, rigorous quality control, and the world-renowned manufacturing excellence that defines Taiwan's tech industry. Built on D-Link's heritage of engineering expertise and a robust, reliable supply chain, it delivers exceptional performance and long-term value to global consumers.

Engineered for the Next-Gen Smart Home

The M95 Smart Mesh Router harnesses the power of Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band support (2.4GHz / 5GHz / 6GHz) and 320MHz bandwidth, delivering ultra-fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and greater capacity for demanding applications like 8K streaming, VR gaming, and smart home automation. With Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and Mesh Technology, the M95 ensures seamless multi-band transmission and enhanced network reliability. WPA3 encryption and 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN ports offer advanced security and high-speed wired connectivity for performance-intensive devices.

Design Meets Sustainability

Inspired by the elegance of an eagle in flight, the M95 features a distinctive curved silhouette with four integrated omnidirectional antennas housed in 'wings' and a feather-patterned vent design, offering top-tier functionality with refined aesthetics that blend effortlessly into modern homes. Demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, the router is crafted by using post-consumer recycled materials and includes an AI Eco Mode to reduce energy consumption. D-Link's AQUILA PRO AI app offers simple and intuitive control with features such as parental controls, guest Wi-Fi, Health Mode, and complete network management in one place.

"We're honored to receive the Red Dot Award for the AQUILA PRO AI M95," said CJ Chang, CEO of D-Link Corporation. "This product reflects our vision to deliver smart, stylish, and sustainable networking solutions that redefine the connected home experience." With its next-generation Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, intelligent optimization, elegant design, and eco-conscious engineering, the AQUILA PRO AI M95 sets a new benchmark for the future of smart living. As D-Link continues to drive innovation from Taiwan to the world, it remains steadfast in empowering users through technology that's seamless, sustainable, and built for tomorrow.

About D-Link

D-Link, a renowned global brand and leader in the networking industry, was established in 1987 in Taiwan. With operations in 90 locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries, including a comprehensive range of industry-leading network solutions and AI-driven cloud management services. Find out more about D-Link at

