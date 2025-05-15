403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hub71 startup CarbonSifr showcases its multi-AI agent climate platform at Meta HQ
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 14 May 2025 – In a landmark moment for UAE innovation, CarbonSifr, a Hub71 climate-tech startup based in Abu Dhabi, became the only Climate Tech startup globally invited by Meta to showcase its multi-agent climate action platform at its headquarters in the United States.
At the heart of CarbonSifr’s breakthrough is a proprietary emission measurement and reduction recommendation engine built using Me’a’s open-source AI - Llama. This enables businesses to achieve highly accurate, localized Scope 3 emissions measurement and actionable reduction recommendations across their supply chains; a long-standing blind spot in enterprise sustainability. Until now, the complexity of Scope 3 calculations, particularly in diverse regional contexts like the Middle East, has made them difficult for companies to act on. CarbonSifr has emerged as a global first mover in solving this challenge by combining AI with regional emissions modeling and supply chain-focused reduction recommendations. This capability was instrumental in securing a deeper engagement with Dubai Holding, one of the re’ion’s most diversified global investment companies.
As part of Hub71’s growing community, CarbonSifr has benefited from a founder-focused ecosystem that provides access to capital, regulatory support, and a powerful network of corporate and government partners, enabling its growth and visibility on the global stage.
Hashem Al Kaabi, Head of Operations and Corporate Services, Hub71, commented: “Creating the right foundation for startups to thrive means ensuring they have access to the right resources, infrastructure, and partnerships needed to scale. CarbonSifr’s journey from Abu Dhabi to Silicon Valley is a powerful example of how this environment enables global ambition and real-world impact from the heart of the UAE capital."
“We built CarbonSifr with the belief that climate action at scale is only possible when it is married with core business objectives such as cost reduction, energy efficiency, access to green financing, and increased resource utilizatio”,” said Onur Elgun, Co-Founder and CEO of CarbonSifr. “/b>“Being invited by Meta to Menlo Park was an inspiration and an honor, but more importantly, it validated that climate solutions from Hub71 can solve global problems. Our engagement with Dubai Holding reflects how data can turn ambition into a”tion.”
Johanna Salem, Associate Director Sustainability at Dubai Holding, added: “Dubai Holding is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, in line with the UAE strategic initiative, and the Group is a signatory of the MOCCAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge. CarbonSi’r’s technology provided us with the capability to measure our Scope 3 emissions, marking a significant step toward value-chain decarbonization. Leveraging this information allows us to implement targeted measures to reduce emissions at every l”vel”
CarbonSifr is TÜV Rheinland certified. Its platform enables organizations to measure, reduce, and remove emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, with a particular focus on Scope 3, the most difficult and opaque category, covering everything from supply chain emissions to end-user impacts. This level of intelligence allows companies to shift from estimations to action, unlocking climate impact at scale.
With Decree 11 2024 going live in May and sustainability disclosure becoming mandatory for listed entities in the UAE, CarbonSifr’s timing coul’n’t be more critical. Businesses looking to stay ahead of regulatory shifts, and demonstrate real ESG impact must begin building capacity around full-spectrum carbon measurement and reduction, with Scope 3 at the center of this transformation.
At the heart of CarbonSifr’s breakthrough is a proprietary emission measurement and reduction recommendation engine built using Me’a’s open-source AI - Llama. This enables businesses to achieve highly accurate, localized Scope 3 emissions measurement and actionable reduction recommendations across their supply chains; a long-standing blind spot in enterprise sustainability. Until now, the complexity of Scope 3 calculations, particularly in diverse regional contexts like the Middle East, has made them difficult for companies to act on. CarbonSifr has emerged as a global first mover in solving this challenge by combining AI with regional emissions modeling and supply chain-focused reduction recommendations. This capability was instrumental in securing a deeper engagement with Dubai Holding, one of the re’ion’s most diversified global investment companies.
As part of Hub71’s growing community, CarbonSifr has benefited from a founder-focused ecosystem that provides access to capital, regulatory support, and a powerful network of corporate and government partners, enabling its growth and visibility on the global stage.
Hashem Al Kaabi, Head of Operations and Corporate Services, Hub71, commented: “Creating the right foundation for startups to thrive means ensuring they have access to the right resources, infrastructure, and partnerships needed to scale. CarbonSifr’s journey from Abu Dhabi to Silicon Valley is a powerful example of how this environment enables global ambition and real-world impact from the heart of the UAE capital."
“We built CarbonSifr with the belief that climate action at scale is only possible when it is married with core business objectives such as cost reduction, energy efficiency, access to green financing, and increased resource utilizatio”,” said Onur Elgun, Co-Founder and CEO of CarbonSifr. “/b>“Being invited by Meta to Menlo Park was an inspiration and an honor, but more importantly, it validated that climate solutions from Hub71 can solve global problems. Our engagement with Dubai Holding reflects how data can turn ambition into a”tion.”
Johanna Salem, Associate Director Sustainability at Dubai Holding, added: “Dubai Holding is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, in line with the UAE strategic initiative, and the Group is a signatory of the MOCCAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge. CarbonSi’r’s technology provided us with the capability to measure our Scope 3 emissions, marking a significant step toward value-chain decarbonization. Leveraging this information allows us to implement targeted measures to reduce emissions at every l”vel”
CarbonSifr is TÜV Rheinland certified. Its platform enables organizations to measure, reduce, and remove emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, with a particular focus on Scope 3, the most difficult and opaque category, covering everything from supply chain emissions to end-user impacts. This level of intelligence allows companies to shift from estimations to action, unlocking climate impact at scale.
With Decree 11 2024 going live in May and sustainability disclosure becoming mandatory for listed entities in the UAE, CarbonSifr’s timing coul’n’t be more critical. Businesses looking to stay ahead of regulatory shifts, and demonstrate real ESG impact must begin building capacity around full-spectrum carbon measurement and reduction, with Scope 3 at the center of this transformation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Chargeafter Partners With Foundation Finance To Expand Home Improvement Financing Options
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment