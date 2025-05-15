403
Rubio Joins NATO Talks in Turkey
(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached the coastal city of Antalya, located on the Turkish Mediterranean, to take part in an unofficial assembly of NATO foreign affairs leaders.
During his stay, he is anticipated to hold bilateral discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
According to earlier statements from sources within the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the nation has expressed its willingness to assume a greater role in various initiatives aimed at ensuring the long-term safety of Europe and promoting stability in surrounding areas.
The gathering, held over Wednesday and Thursday in the southern city of Antalya, underscores the value Turkey places on NATO alliances and the security of the Euro-Atlantic region.
