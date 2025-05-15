Melexis Appoints Two New Directors To Its Board Of Directors

Melexis NV (Euronext Brussels: MELE), a global supplier of micro-electronic semiconductor solutions, announces the appointment of two new members to the board of directors following the approval by the annual shareholders' meeting held on May 13, 2025. The announcement of Ms. Ling Qi and Mr. Kazuhiro Takenaka underlines Melexis' focused ambitions in the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC).

Ms. Ling Qi has more than 20 years of international business management experience. Currently, she is CEO of two multimedia and animation film companies. Alongside this, she has been consulting for foreign invested companies in China, has extensive experience in the semiconductor industry as a board member for a European headquartered wafer foundry, and has served as a director of a Belgian private bank. Ms. Ling Qi holds a degree in international trade and English from the University of Liaoning, and obtained a certificate of Dutch at University of Antwerp.

Mr. Kazuhiro Takenaka has a successful career of over 45 years in the semiconductor and electronics engineering industry in renowned companies such as Nissan Motor and Seiko Epson. In his role at Seiko Epson, Mr. Takenaka has also collaborated extensively with international stakeholders, working on partnerships with US companies and building relationships in markets across Europe, Asia, and the USA. He brings valuable insights and a diverse perspective to the Board, particularly in markets beyond automotive.

This announcement brings the number of board members to seven with Ms. Françoise Chombar serving as chairwoman of the Board of Directors. The new board members will serve for a term of four years starting today and ending immediately after the annual shareholders' meeting for the financial year ending on December 31, 2028. In addition to the two appointments of new directors, all other resolutions including the reappointment of two directors and the final dividend were approved by a clear majority of shareholders.

Speaking about the appointments of two new directors, Ms. Chombar commented:“The Asia-Pacific area accounts for over 60% of Melexis' total sales, with Greater China contributing nearly half of that. With the announcement of Ms. Ling Qi and Mr. Kazuhiro Takenaka, we welcome two highly experienced Asian business leaders whose insights and advice will be invaluable to Melexis implementing its strategic roadmap.”

