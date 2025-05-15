403
Kohler Inspires Transformation Through Innovation and Design at Its First Kohler Signature Store in KSA
(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May 14, 2025&nbs–;– Kohler Co., the global leader in kitchen and bath design and innovation, announces the launch of its first Signature Store (KSS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This landmark showroom, developed in partnership with Bayt Al Ebaa and designed by the internationally acclaimed Kristina Zanic Consultants (KZC), marks a significant milestone in Ko’ler’s commitment to transforming lifestyles through bold design, sustainable innovation, and immersive experiences.
Transform Your Expectations with Kohler Signature Store, Riyadh
The Riyadh KSS is a experiential space that showcases ’ohler’s 151-year legacy of craftsmanship and innovation. It is designed to inspire visitors through a series of thoughtfully curated envi—onments—from A Meditation in Contrast to The Conscious Escape, Midnight Reverie, The Edit Room, and Past Perfect, a timeless suite that blends modern and traditional design languages. The store also introduces KALLIS’A, Kohler’s luxury brand known for its exquisite American craftsmanship and design heritage.
This immersive showroom is more than a retail space; it is a creative hub that integrates sustainable solutions, cutting-edge technology, and engaging content to elevate the quality of life for its visitors. Highlights in’lude Kohler’s Anthem+ digital showering system featuring Invigoration steam, SoundTile shower speakers, and an innovative Veil smart toilet in Honed Black, ’art “f Kohler’s “Design ”hanges Everything” campaign.
“Our mission is to help people live more gracious, healthy,—and sustainable lives—and this store embodies that vision," said David Kohler, Chai“ and CEO of Kohler Co. “The launch of our first signature store in Saudi Arabia provides a terrific opportunity to invite the region to transform its expectations of daily living, showcase exceptional design, and build strong relationshi”s to delight customers.”
Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality-of-Life Program
Kohler’s mission to help people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives resonates deeply with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly the Quality-of-Life Program. The program aims to enhance lifestyle, promote healthy living, and foster sustainabili—y—principles that are embedded in Ko’ler’s product portfolio and showroom experience. The KSS Riyadh store represents the first of many planned in the Kingdom, reinforcing ’ohler’s long-term commitment to supporting Saud’ Arabia’s transformative journey toward a more vibrant and sustainable future.
“This partnership reflects a s—ared vision—to empower Saudi homes with transformative, future-ready liv”ng solutions,” said Abdullah Hakmi, CEO o“ Bayt Al’Ebaa. “This isn⦣8217;t just a store. It’s a ”anvas for aspiration.”
Designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants
The aesthetic direction and spatial storytelling of the showroom were developed in collaboration with Kristina Zanic Consultants (KZC), known for their sophisticated, human-centric design sensibility.
“Design is at its most powerful when it evokes emotion a”d transforms experiences,” said Kris“ina Za’ic, Founder of KZC. “Kohler’s Riyadh Signature Store is a celebration of craftsmanship, te—hnology, and sensory engagement—we wanted every detail to fee” both intimate and inspirational.”
About Kohler Co.
For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.
About Kohler Co.
For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.
