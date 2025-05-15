People Like Us Launches 'Plutos' To Enable Flexible, Short-Stay Home Exchanges

Happy family enjoying a home exchange facilitated by People like Us

People Like Us Home Exchange

People Like Us launches Plutos, a new token for flexible, non-reciprocal home exchanges of 1–3 nights-perfect for short stays and weekend trips.

- Drew Seitam, Founder and CEO, People Like Us Home ExchangeSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- People Like Us (PLU), the global home exchange network, has announced the launch of a new feature called Plutos, designed to facilitate non-reciprocal home exchanges of 1 to 3 nights. This addition addresses a long-standing challenge in the home exchange model: enabling short stays without compromising the value of longer-term exchange tokens.Plutos are an innovation in the home exchange space, complementing PLU's existing token system called Globes. While a Globe allows a member to stay in another member's home for any agreed length of time, users were reluctant to use them for short exchanges, preferring to reserve them for longer stays.Key facts about Plutos:A Pluto represents a non-reciprocal home exchange lasting 1 to 3 nights.Members earn Plutos by hosting short stays without immediate reciprocity.Plutos can be accumulated and combined: for example, two Plutos may be used for a stay of up to six nights, if agreed by the host.Members can convert a locked Globe (awarded upon joining PLU Premium) into one Pluto, providing immediate utility for new members.“With Plutos, People Like Us becomes the first home exchange network to provide a distinct token for short, non-reciprocal stays, offering flexibility while preserving the utility of longer-stay tokens,” said Drew Seitam, Founder of People Like Us.“It's a direct response to member feedback and a step toward making home exchange more adaptable to varied travel needs.”The launch of Plutos comes amid growing interest in sustainable and cost-effective travel. As short-stay travel continues to rise globally, Plutos offer an alternative to traditional short-term rentals, reinforcing PLU's community-driven model based on trust, flexibility, and mutual benefit.About People Like UsFounded in 2018, People Like Us is a global home exchange platform with over 11,000 homes listed in 120+ countries. Based in Sydney, Australia, PLU is rated #1 in the Homestay category on Trustpilot and operates one of the largest home exchange communities on Facebook.

