Jordan Welcomes Trump's Decision To Lift Sanctions On Syria

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry has welcomed the US President Donald Trump's announcement on the lifting of sanctions on Syria.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah described thesanctions relief as an“important step towards rebuilding Syria and opening new horizons for economic cooperation with the world, which will reflect positively on achieving prosperity and development for the Syrian people.”

Qudah reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the Syrians in rebuilding their country on foundations that insure its territorial unity, security, and stability.

Donald Trump announced Tuesday the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move sought by the new leader whom he plans to see in Riyadh.

"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said to applause in a speech in Riyadh.

Donald Trump announced Tuesday the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move sought by the new leader whom he plans to see in Riyadh.

"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said to applause in a speech in Riyadh.

Syria's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria was a "pivotal turning point" for the country.

Speaking to Syrian state news agency SANA, Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani said he welcomed Trump's announcement, calling it a "pivotal turning point for the Syrian people, as we move towards a future of stability, self-sufficiency and genuine reconstruction after years of destructive war".

Ever since overthrowing longtime ruler Bashar Al Assad in December, Syria's new Islamist rulers have been pushing Western states to lift sanctions imposed largely on the former president's government.

During his visit to Paris last week, Syrian interim President Ahmed Al Sharaa said there was no justification for maintaining European sanctions imposed against the Assad government.

"These sanctions were imposed on the previous regime because of the crimes it committed, and this regime is gone," Sharaa said in a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"With the removal of the regime, these sanctions should be removed as well," he added.

US sanctions have isolated Syria from the global financial system and imposed a range of economic restrictions on the government throughout more than a decade of civil war.