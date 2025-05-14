Amid Teacher Protests, Ifarhu Conditions The First Payment Of The PASE-U

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Institute for Training and Human Resources Development (Ifarhu) reiterated this Wednesday, May 14, the requirements for receiving the PASE-U benefit. The publication includes two images highlighting the reasons for payment suspension. PASE-U stands for Programa de Asistencia Social Educativa – Universal, a conditional cash transfer program in Panama that provides financial aid to students in primary, pre-secondary, secondary, and special education. The program's goal is to reduce school dropout, absenteeism, and repetition by supporting students' educational needs.

Here's a more detailed look at PASE-U:



Who it benefits: PASE-U helps students in public and private schools in Panama, with tuition fees not exceeding B/. 2,300 per year. The program is administered by the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) and managed by the Institute for the Formation and Utilization of Human Resources (IFARHU).

How it works: PASE-U provides financial assistance to students, which they can use to purchase school supplies, uniforms, books, technology, food, and other essential items.

Objectives: The program aims to prevent school absenteeism, reduce repetition, and increase enrollment and attendance rates. It also seeks to encourage and support students' academic improvement.

Revisions: In 2020, PASE-U replaced the previous Universal Scholarship program. Payment method: IFARHU states that they are working to transition PASE-U payments to a digital format.

Due to irregularities within the entity, the Public Prosecutor's Office is maintaining three investigations into alleged crimes against public administration involving former IFARHU officials and individuals. These investigations are still in the preliminary phase due to their high degree of complexity, according to sources close to the case. The first line of research covers the period from July 2019 to December 2020; the second, from January 2021 to December 2022; and the third, from January 2023 to July 2024. During these five years, Bernardo Meneses (2019-2023) and Ileana Molo (2023-2024) led IFARHU. To date, no formal charges have been filed against Meneses, and the investigation is ongoing. The Comptroller General's Office, headed by Anel“Bolo” Flores, has also intervened in the case to determine whether or not there was a financial loss at the institution.

Carlos Godoy, Appointed as the New Director of Ifarhu, Awaits Assembly Ratification

Carlos Godoy Othón is the new appointee of the Institute for the Training and Utilization of Human Resources (Ifarhu) by the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino. With this appointment, and if approved by the National Assembly, Godoy Othón would return to Ifarhu, since he served as the entity's executive director of finance from July 2009 to 2014. Godoy Othón has worked in legal, economic, accounting, administrative, real estate, financial, and tourism consulting and advisory services. During this administration, he was appointed Secretary General of the Panama Passport Authority.