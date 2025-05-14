Shelly Group Off To A Strong Start In Financial Year 2025 – Growth Slightly Above Expectations
Shelly Group off to a strong start in financial year 2025 – Growth slightly above expectations
Note: The comparison of equity ratio and cash and cash equivalents refers to the reporting dates 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024. The figures for the three-month period 2025 are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.
With an equity ratio of 86.2% as of 31 March 2025, Shelly Group has a solid balance sheet (31 December 2024: 82.3%), supported by the contribution of the net result to equity.
In 3M 2025, operating cash flow amounted to EUR 4.1 million (BGN 8.0 million), driven by the positive net result and a further improvement in working capital through optimized procurement, lower inventory levels and stricter receivables management. As a result, cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 16.7 million (BGN 32.7 million) as of 31 March 2025, compared to EUR 14.0 million (BGN 27.3 million) at year-end 2024. Shelly Group thus maintains a strong capital and financial structure for continued growth.
For the current 2025 financial year, the Board of Directors continues to expect revenue growth to between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million (BGN 284 million to BGN 303 million) and an increase in EBIT to between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million (BGN 68 million to BGN 78 million). In the previous 2024 financial year, revenue amounted to EUR 106.7 million (BGN 208.7 million) and EBIT to EUR 25.7 million (BGN 50.3 million).
Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated figures for 3M 2025 in a webcast presentation on 15 May 2025 , at 09.00 CEST ( 10.00 EEST ). The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:
Shelly Group – Earnings Call Unaudited 3M 2025 .
The unaudited three-month report is available under Publications/Financial Results on the Company's website at
Note: The EUR/BGN exchange rate is fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
Shelly Group SE develops, designs and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smart phones, PCs or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With subsidiaries in Germany, Bulgaria and Slovenia as well as in the USA and China, the Shelly Group is globally present.
