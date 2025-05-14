Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ESG Voices: Scaling Circular Industry Strategies

ESG Voices: Scaling Circular Industry Strategies


2025-05-14 11:02:16
(MENAFN- 3BL) In today's episode, we'll be diving into the paper published by KPMG on paving the way for a circular economy in the consumer goods and retail industry, which provides an assessment of how different consumer and retail subsectors are transitioning towards circularity and their maturity. A fitting topic given today is Earth Day.

Click here to listen to episode 37 of ESG voices

MENAFN14052025007202015466ID1109551175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search