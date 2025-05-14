403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ESG Voices: Scaling Circular Industry Strategies
(MENAFN- 3BL) In today's episode, we'll be diving into the paper published by KPMG on paving the way for a circular economy in the consumer goods and retail industry, which provides an assessment of how different consumer and retail subsectors are transitioning towards circularity and their maturity. A fitting topic given today is Earth Day.
Click here to listen to episode 37 of ESG voices
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment