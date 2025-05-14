WST INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) common stock between February 16, 2023 and February 12, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until July 7, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit. Captioned New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., No. 25-cv-02285 (E.D. Pa.), the West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit charges West Pharmaceutical as well as certain of West Pharmaceutical's current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at ...

CASE ALLEGATIONS : West Pharmaceutical designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products.

The West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West Pharmaceutical was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin High-Value Products portfolio; (ii) West Pharmaceutical's SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to West Pharmaceutical's profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; and (iii) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including West Pharmaceutical's exit from continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) contracts with long-standing customers.

The West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 13, 2025, West Pharmaceutical issued its 2025 revenue forecast in the range of $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion, significantly below expectations. According to the complaint, West Pharmaceutical attributed the disappointing guidance in part to Contract Manufacturing headwinds, including the loss of two major CGM customers that had begun transitioning to in-house manufacturing of next-generation devices because West Pharmaceutical“made the decision to not participate going forward as our financial thresholds cannot be achieved.” The West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit further alleges that West Pharmaceutical also revealed that its SmartDose wearable injector will become margin dilutive in 2025 due to lower pricing. On this news, the price of West Pharmaceutical's stock fell more than 38%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired West Pharmaceutical common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the West Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit.

